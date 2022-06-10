Pastor calls Kenya Kwanza 'Kenya Kwisha' while praying for DP Ruto
POLITICS
By
Stephanie Wangari
| Jun 10th 2022 | 1 min read
A pastor who was presiding over the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter conference at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, June 10 had a slip of the tongue when she referred to the coalition as “Kenya Kwisha”.
Kenya Kwisha is a term that has been used by the coalition's opponents to deride the William Ruto-led outfit.
Pastor Jane Wairimu of the Africa Inland Church (AIC) Maragua, who was praying for Kenya Kwanza presidential flag-bearer William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua at the podium, quickly realised the mishap and nodded in disproval before continuing with the prayer.
“Thank you God because of where we are heading, our next president (referring to the DP) is our friend, he has taught us about walking with you, he has taught us about being strong... Were it not for you Lord, he would have already lost the battle.
"On this date, we want to come into agreement with the Kenya Kwisha aargh... with the Kenya Kwanza women that every handwriting has been erased," she said.
Ruto is expected to sign an agreement with the Kenyan women, declaring his commitment to group.
