× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka on three-day trip abroad

POLITICS
By Patrick Vidija and David Njaaga | Jun 9th 2022 | 2 min read
Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Azimio la Umoja- OKA Candidate Raila Odinga hold their first Joined rally at Vision Grounds Mukuru Kwa Njenga as Kalonzo agrees to back Raila for the Presidency on June 02, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party presidential aspirant Raila Odinga and his Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee Kalonzo Musyoka are out of the country for a three-day trip abroad.

Raila is said to have left the country on Wednesday aboard a private jet, in the company of his daughter Winnie Odinga and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

Azimio Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo, while confirming the information, said Raila was on a short trip but did not give details of his destination or when he would return to the country.

However, insiders privy to Raila’s networks told The Standard that the AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure was headed to the US and would later catch up with Kalonzo, who, Standard has established, jetted out of the country quietly on Tuesday, June 7 to Namibia for his private missions.

This is the first time Raila is leaving the country since he unveiled Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 presidential election.

KEEP READING

He first spoke about his trip on Tuesday during the burial of Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi’s wife Stella Memusi who perished in a road accident.

“I thanked Memusi for agreeing to revise the burial date from Thursday because I had told him that I will be out of the country on that day. I will be leaving the country on Wednesday morning for a foreign trip,” Raila said.

A source told the Standard although Raila left instructions for campaigns to continue in his absence, he would use the three days to get some rest after an intensified campaign trail that culminated in the launch of the Azimio manifesto.

On Monday Raila unveiled a 10-point manifesto that has sparked online uproar after he said he would ban the importation of second-hand clothes well known as mitumba.

Although he clarified saying he meant he will protect the traders by ensuring that they get the first opportunity to market locally made clothes, his opponents in the DP William Ruto camp have mounted criticism accusing him of insensitivity over the remarks that identified mitumba as “clothes from dead people”.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

WhatsApp given until July to comply with EU consumer law
WhatsApp said it would respond to the letter in due course.
Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August
The company anticipates it could hold a shareholder vote on the Musk deal in late July or early August.

MOST READ

County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award
County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award

RIFT VALLEY

By Nikko Tanui

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
24 governors to defend seats, as 10 senators seek top county jobs

By Edwin Nyarangi | 14 hours ago

24 governors to defend seats, as 10 senators seek top county jobs
Ruto to review police pay if he wins the presidency

By Phares Mutembei | 14 hours ago

Ruto to review police pay if he wins the presidency
Walter Mong'are: Why I did not honour Chebukati's summon

By Winfrey Owino | 15 hours ago

Walter Mong'are: Why I did not honour Chebukati's summon
Four-horse race: Your work made easier as IEBC bars 53 hopefuls

By Josphat Thiong’o | 17 hours ago

Four-horse race: Your work made easier as IEBC bars 53 hopefuls

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC