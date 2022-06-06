Inside Raila Odinga's first 100 days if elected president
POLITICS
By
George Maringa
| Jun 6th 2022 | 1 min read
Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stated his plan for the first 100 days in office.
“Our government intends to hit the ground running and implement interventionist policies that reduce the cost of living from day one,” said Odinga.
The first 100 days of Raila’s government, he says, will focus on three key pillars. Economic Revolution, Social Transformation and Good Governance.
- Economic Revolution
According to Raila, this will focus on Stimulus and Recovery, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Fisheries and Blue Economy, Manufacturing, Energy, Middle and Small Enterprises, Digital Economy, Youth, Creative Economy and Sports, Tourism, Public Expenditure and Debt Management.
- Social Transformation
This is anchored on Inua Jamii, Baba Care and Nation Building.
- Good Governance
Odinga in his manifesto outlines this, on Public Service Delivery and Fighting Corruption and Security.
“We will declare corruption a threat to national security and establish a specialised department in the security agencies for corruption surveillance. We want to ensure that Kenya moves away from the league of third world economies,” said Odinga.
Public debt has been spiralling, and the debt ceiling stands at Sh10 billion. Odinga proposes negotiations.
“We will commence negotiations for debt restructuring/management to ease the burden on Kenyan taxpayers,” he said.
