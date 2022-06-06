× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Inside Raila Odinga's first 100 days if elected president

POLITICS
By George Maringa | Jun 6th 2022 | 1 min read

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and running mate Martha Karua at Nyayo Stadium during the launch of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party manifesto on June 6, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has stated his plan for the first 100 days in office.

“Our government intends to hit the ground running and implement interventionist policies that reduce the cost of living from day one,” said Odinga.

The first 100 days of Raila’s government, he says, will focus on three key pillars. Economic Revolution, Social Transformation and Good Governance.

KEEP READING

  1. Economic Revolution

According to Raila, this will focus on Stimulus and Recovery, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Fisheries and Blue Economy, Manufacturing, Energy, Middle and Small Enterprises, Digital Economy, Youth, Creative Economy and Sports, Tourism, Public Expenditure and Debt Management.

  1. Social Transformation

This is anchored on Inua Jamii, Baba Care and Nation Building. 

  1. Good Governance

Odinga in his manifesto outlines this, on Public Service Delivery and Fighting Corruption and Security.

“We will declare corruption a threat to national security and establish a specialised department in the security agencies for corruption surveillance. We want to ensure that Kenya moves away from the league of third world economies,” said Odinga.

Public debt has been spiralling, and the debt ceiling stands at Sh10 billion. Odinga proposes negotiations.

“We will commence negotiations for debt restructuring/management to ease the burden on Kenyan taxpayers,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila Odinga's 10-point agenda as he unveils manifesto
Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has listed a 10-point agenda in his manifesto.
Can Raila Odinga really deploy six officers in all police stations within 100 days?
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate has claimed that within his first 100 days in office, he will deploy six officers in all police stations to deal with community engagement.

MOST READ

Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race
Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Rigathi Gachagua claims media coverage skewed in favour of Azimio

By George Njunge | 2 hours ago

Rigathi Gachagua claims media coverage skewed in favour of Azimio
Kalonzo Musyoka: I pledge my unequivocal support for Raila Odinga

By George Maringa | 2 hours ago

Kalonzo Musyoka: I pledge my unequivocal support for Raila Odinga
We have your best interest at heart, DP William Ruto tells women

By Jacob Ng’etich | 3 hours ago

We have your best interest at heart, DP William Ruto tells women
Presidency: IEBC revokes clearance certificate of Walter Mong'are

By George Maringa | 6 hours ago

Presidency: IEBC revokes clearance certificate of Walter Mong'are

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC