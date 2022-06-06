Presidency: IEBC revokes clearance certificate of Walter Mong'are aka Nyambane

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati (L) speaking with Walter Mong’are at the Bomas of Kenya on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked the clearance certificate of Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane.

Mong’are was the first presidential aspirant to be cleared to run for the top office on May 30, 2022.

However, on Monday, June 6, the IEBC said they had discovered a discrepancy in his academic papers.

According to the Constitution, it is a must for a presidential candidate to be a holder of at least a bachelor’s degree.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they had summoned Mong’are to appear before the electoral agency on Monday afternoon to provide proof of his academic papers, but the aspirant failed to honour the summon.

“As the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are, as related to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today (Monday, June 6) at 2pm to clarify the issue. However, he failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are,” Chebukati said during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya.

Safina Party presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi had earlier Monday claimed that Mong’are was yet to complete his undergraduate studies, alleging that the Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant did not have a bachelor’s degree.

Wanjigi made the claims after the IEBC refused to clear him for presidential polls after it was established that he was yet to graduate with an undergraduate degree.

Wanjigi is a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Security Studies student at Daystar University.

He is scheduled for graduation in December 2022.

The axing of Mong’are from the list means that only four candidates will be on the ballot paper.

The four are William Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

Unsuccessful applicants

Eighteen (18) aspirants had expressed interest in the presidential seat, with the IEBC rejecting 14 applications.

Those rejected are Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Walter Mong’are (Umoja Summit Party), Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent), Muthiora Kariara (Independent), Dorothy Kemunto (Independent), Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a (Independent), George Munyota (Independent), James Kamau (Independent) Juliet Munyeki (Independent), Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party), Peter Mumbiko (Independent) and Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili).

Most of the unsuccessful applicants were turned away because they failed to collect enough signatures from voters who are supporting their presidential bids.

The IEBC requires a presidential candidate to submit at least 48,000 signatures from registered voters in at least 24 counties. The signatures must be accompanied with photocopies of the supporters’ national identity cards.

An unsuccessful applicant, Muthiora Kariara, who was seeking clearance as an independent aspirant, burnt his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, June 6 after his bid was rejected over insufficient signatures.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said action will be taken against the aspirant for defacing the voter’s card.

“We have the Election Offences Act. The powers of enforcing that law lie with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). We shall inform the DPP. I am sure action will be taken against the aspirant,” he said.

