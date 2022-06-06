× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Presidency: IEBC revokes clearance certificate of Walter Mong'are aka Nyambane

POLITICS
By George Maringa | Jun 6th 2022 | 3 min read
IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati (L) speaking with Walter Mong’are at the Bomas of Kenya on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked the clearance certificate of Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane.

Mong’are was the first presidential aspirant to be cleared to run for the top office on May 30, 2022.

However, on Monday, June 6, the IEBC said they had discovered a discrepancy in his academic papers.

According to the Constitution, it is a must for a presidential candidate to be a holder of at least a bachelor’s degree.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they had summoned Mong’are to appear before the electoral agency on Monday afternoon to provide proof of his academic papers, but the aspirant failed to honour the summon.

KEEP READING

“As the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are, as related to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today (Monday, June 6) at 2pm to clarify the issue. However, he failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are,” Chebukati said during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya.

Safina Party presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi had earlier Monday claimed that Mong’are was yet to complete his undergraduate studies, alleging that the Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant did not have a bachelor’s degree.

Wanjigi made the claims after the IEBC refused to clear him for presidential polls after it was established that he was yet to graduate with an undergraduate degree.

Wanjigi is a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Security Studies student at Daystar University.

He is scheduled for graduation in December 2022.

The axing of Mong’are from the list means that only four candidates will be on the ballot paper.

The four are William Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

Unsuccessful applicants

Eighteen (18) aspirants had expressed interest in the presidential seat, with the IEBC rejecting 14 applications.

Those rejected are Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Walter Mong’are (Umoja Summit Party), Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent), Muthiora Kariara (Independent), Dorothy Kemunto (Independent), Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a (Independent), George Munyota (Independent), James Kamau (Independent) Juliet Munyeki (Independent), Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party), Peter Mumbiko (Independent) and Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili).

Most of the unsuccessful applicants were turned away because they failed to collect enough signatures from voters who are supporting their presidential bids.

The IEBC requires a presidential candidate to submit at least 48,000 signatures from registered voters in at least 24 counties. The signatures must be accompanied with photocopies of the supporters’ national identity cards.

An unsuccessful applicant, Muthiora Kariara, who was seeking clearance as an independent aspirant, burnt his voter’s card at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, June 6 after his bid was rejected over insufficient signatures.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said action will be taken against the aspirant for defacing the voter’s card.

“We have the Election Offences Act. The powers of enforcing that law lie with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). We shall inform the DPP. I am sure action will be taken against the aspirant,” he said.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Jack Ranguma cleared to vie for Kisumu governorship
Ranguma picked lawyer Tom Ndalo as his running mate in a bid to recapture the Kisumu governor seat in August 9 polls.
Private schools to face CBC classrooms audit
First batch of Grade Six candidates will be joining secondary next January. Private institutions are to provide 5,000 classrooms on top of 10,000 constructed by ministry.

MOST READ

Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race
Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans

By David Njaaga | 3 hours ago

Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans
Drama as Wanjigi confronts Chebukati for locking him out of presidential race

By Stephanie Wangari | 4 hours ago

Drama as Wanjigi confronts Chebukati for locking him out of presidential race
Kipruto Kirwa: I had no option but to quit UDA for Azimio

By Biketi Kikechi | 4 hours ago

Kipruto Kirwa: I had no option but to quit UDA for Azimio
Irungu Kang'ata's Murang'a governorship bid faces hurdle

By Clement Masombo | 5 hours ago

Irungu Kang'ata's Murang'a governorship bid faces hurdle

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC