Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans
POLITICS
By
David Njaaga
| Jun 6th 2022 | 2 min read
Umoja Summit Party presidential candidate Walter Mong’are, alias Nyambane, has highlighted the areas that will be top of his agenda should he win the presidency in the August 9 polls.
Improving healthcare, war on graft and job creation are some of the issues he says he’d address.
Speaking on Spice FM on Monday, June 6, Mong’are said his government will leverage technology to solve most challenges facing Kenyans.
“We’ll have a conversation around the financial market and how the young people can use digital platforms to make money,” he said.
The presidential hopeful says data will guide how his government allocates resources to priority areas.
“When we say that a majority of young people are unemployed, do we have the actual data to back this [up]? How many of these graduates are employable? How many of them need reskilling? And what kind of jobs do we have for them?” he posed.
Mong’are said the high unemployment rate experienced in Kenya today is because of institutions that have failed the youth.
“We are not relying on data during decision-making,” he said. “What we’re doing, is engineering the data to suit a certain narrative. My government will give technology a space to thrive in everything that we do,” he added.
The presidential candidate said many university graduates in Kenya end up in sectors and fields that they hardly studied for.
“A majority of these young people need reskilling to fit in the relevant job market,” he said.
“We should strive to have a smart government that thinks differently, one that gives technology the space to thrive.”
Mong'are was previously a comedian, radio presenter and later served as the communications director in Nairobi and Kisii counties in separate stints.
Most recently, Mong’are served as the director of youth programs at the Office of the President.
He is among the five candidates that have so far been cleared to run for president.
The others are Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya), David Mwaure (Agano Party) and George Wajackoyah (Roots Party).
By Brian Okoth