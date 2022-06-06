× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Walter Mong'are: The country I'll build for Kenyans

POLITICS
By David Njaaga | Jun 6th 2022 | 2 min read
Umoja Summit Party’s Walter Mong’are will be on the ballot paper on August 9, 2022 as a presidential candidate. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Umoja Summit Party presidential candidate Walter Mong’are, alias Nyambane, has highlighted the areas that will be top of his agenda should he win the presidency in the August 9 polls.

Improving healthcare, war on graft and job creation are some of the issues he says he’d address.

Speaking on Spice FM on Monday, June 6, Mong’are said his government will leverage technology to solve most challenges facing Kenyans.

“We’ll have a conversation around the financial market and how the young people can use digital platforms to make money,” he said.

The presidential hopeful says data will guide how his government allocates resources to priority areas.

KEEP READING

“When we say that a majority of young people are unemployed, do we have the actual data to back this [up]? How many of these graduates are employable? How many of them need reskilling? And what kind of jobs do we have for them?” he posed.

Mong’are said the high unemployment rate experienced in Kenya today is because of institutions that have failed the youth.

“We are not relying on data during decision-making,” he said. “What we’re doing, is engineering the data to suit a certain narrative. My government will give technology a space to thrive in everything that we do,” he added.

The presidential candidate said many university graduates in Kenya end up in sectors and fields that they hardly studied for.

“A majority of these young people need reskilling to fit in the relevant job market,” he said.

“We should strive to have a smart government that thinks differently, one that gives technology the space to thrive.”

Mong'are was previously a comedian, radio presenter and later served as the communications director in Nairobi and Kisii counties in separate stints.

Most recently, Mong’are served as the director of youth programs at the Office of the President.

He is among the five candidates that have so far been cleared to run for president.

The others are Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya), David Mwaure (Agano Party) and George Wajackoyah (Roots Party).

5,000 tree seedlings planted to revive Menengai forest
"The fire almost destroyed everything, but it was contained and we have started rehabilitation by planting trees," Mr Muriuki said.
Fred Matiang'i: 200 guns, 3,000 bullets recovered from Marsabit residents
Sporadic attacks, illegal gun trade and cattle rustling have been prevalent in Marsabit, occasioning government intervention.

Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race
Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
