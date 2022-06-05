× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Raila speech after clearance: 'We trust the IEBC, are satisfied with media'

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | Jun 5th 2022 | 3 min read
Raila Odinga was on June 5, 2022 cleared to run for president in the August 9, 2022 General Election. [File, Standard]

“The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, members of the Commission, the commissioners and all the other guests who have come here this morning (Sunday, June 5, 2022), we are very delighted to be here.

“I am pleased that we [Martha Karua and I] have been able to fulfill all the requirements set by the electoral commission. I want to say that we have confidence that the IEBC has the capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

“We therefore urge you to live by the script and do exactly what the people of Kenya expect of you.

“As candidates, we want to promise you that we are going to conduct ourselves in a manner that conforms with the requirements of the electoral laws and the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya.

“We want this exercise to be done in a free manner. We want Kenyans to be able to freely express their will on the 9th of August, [2022].

KEEP READING

“We know that there are several players in the electoral processes. There are the voters, the candidates, members of various political parties and the fourth estate (media). We expect the fourth estate to play their role objectively.

“So far, we have no reason to complain. I have been in politics for a very long time. I know that the media will praise you or vilify you, but that is their freedom of expression.

“If you want to create a society where freedom of expression thrives, the media has to be allowed to censor, critique, educate or oppose.

“We also want the Kenyans to conduct themselves peacefully throughout this electoral process.

“We have seen some goons defacing our billboards in certain parts of the country. Acts of hooliganism are primitive. I want to urge our supporters not to interfere or to try to deface any billboard or campaign material belonging to our opponents. I am calling them our opponents, and not enemies, because this (general election) is just a democratic exercise. At the end of it, there will be a winner and there will be a loser, but Kenya will remain.

“Having said that, Mr. chairman there are few issues I’d like to bring to your attention, one is the issue of electronic identification of voters and transmission of results. What we want to know is, has the commission developed constitutionally-compliant protocols of results transmission path from the polling stations to the national tallying centre? When will the commission share the said-protocols with the stakeholders?

“The second issue that we want to raise is the integrity of the voters’ register. What is the status of the voter-registration exercise; on the county by county and constituency by constituency basis?

“Number Three, Mr. chairman, is the audit of the voters’ register. Is the preliminary report of the audit ready? If so, what are the findings? When is the final draft report of the audit of voters expected?”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

11 killed in accident on way home from dowry ceremony
Police say the matatu that the victims were aboard was overloaded. [File, Standard]
Raila lists 10 issues of concern to Azimio, Chebukati responds
Chebukati said the commission will answer each at a later date after the completion of the candidates’ verification exercise.

MOST READ

Joho challenges Ruto to surrender 2,500-acre land to Coast Squatters
Joho challenges Ruto to surrender 2,500-acre land to Coast Squatters

COAST

By Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila lists 10 issues of concern to Azimio, Chebukati responds

By Too Jared | 1 hour ago

Raila lists 10 issues of concern to Azimio, Chebukati responds
IEBC clears Raila Odinga, Martha Karua to run for presidency

By Brian Okoth | 2 hours ago

IEBC clears Raila Odinga, Martha Karua to run for presidency
How Igada traditional drummers are struggling to conserve culture

By Brian Kisanji | 3 hours ago

How Igada traditional drummers are struggling to conserve culture
Has the milkman found his match in Chebukati or has the cow refused?

By Brian Otieno | 4 hours ago

Has the milkman found his match in Chebukati or has the cow refused?

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC