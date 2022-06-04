× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Chaos as MP Fred Ouda storms Governor Anyang Nyong'o's rally

POLITICS
By Olivia Odhiambo | Jun 4th 2022 | 1 min read
Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda is seeking to defend his seat on independent ticket in the August 9, 2022 General Election. [File, Standard]

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was on Saturday afternoon ejected from Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s rally at Kirembe Grounds.

Ouda, a critic of Governor Nyong'o, stormed the venue with several supporters, demanding to address the crowd.

The lawmaker is seeking to defend his seat on independent ticket after losing the ODM certificate to businessman Joshua Oron.

Governor Nyong’o organised the rally after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared him to defend his seat in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Ouda and his supporters were forced to flee after police intervened to avert chaos.

KEEP READING

Teargas was hurled to disperse the Ouda-affiliated crowd.

Several supporters of Governor Nyong’o threw a cordon around the venue, preventing supporters of Ouda from gaining access into Kirembe Grounds.

Ouda’s attempts to forcibly access the podium, where other leaders were seated, were thwarted by police.

Nyong’o will seek a second term in office alongside his deputy Mathews Owili.

Other leaders who were present at the rally are Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Nyakach MP Aduma Awuor, Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu, Seme MP Jams Nyikal and several MCAs.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Lacazette leaves Arsenal with no contract extension on offer
French striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract expires this month, the Premier League club said on Friday (Jun 3),
How jiggers nearly crippled future agriculture minister
Lizards ran across his hexagonal, mud and wattle hut without care. But lizards were the least of his concerns.

MOST READ

I'll vote for Raila, Obado's wife says as husband campaigns for Ruto
I'll vote for Raila, Obado's wife says as husband campaigns for Ruto

POLITICS

By Anne Atieno

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DP Ruto, Rigathi given the greenlight by IEBC to run for presidency

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

DP Ruto, Rigathi given the greenlight by IEBC to run for presidency
History beckons for William Ruto as he starts journey to seek presidency

By Oscar Obonyo | 1 hour ago

History beckons for William Ruto as he starts journey to seek presidency
Inside Raila Odinga's five-day tour to ring-fence Nyanza voting bloc

By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo | 1 hour ago

Inside Raila Odinga's five-day tour to ring-fence Nyanza voting bloc
Presidential debate still on course: Team

By Josphat Thiong’o | 2 hours ago

Presidential debate still on course: Team

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC