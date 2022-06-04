Chaos as MP Fred Ouda storms Governor Anyang Nyong'o's rally

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda is seeking to defend his seat on independent ticket in the August 9, 2022 General Election. [File, Standard]

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was on Saturday afternoon ejected from Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s rally at Kirembe Grounds.

Ouda, a critic of Governor Nyong'o, stormed the venue with several supporters, demanding to address the crowd.

The lawmaker is seeking to defend his seat on independent ticket after losing the ODM certificate to businessman Joshua Oron.

Governor Nyong’o organised the rally after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared him to defend his seat in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Ouda and his supporters were forced to flee after police intervened to avert chaos.

Teargas was hurled to disperse the Ouda-affiliated crowd.

Several supporters of Governor Nyong’o threw a cordon around the venue, preventing supporters of Ouda from gaining access into Kirembe Grounds.

Ouda’s attempts to forcibly access the podium, where other leaders were seated, were thwarted by police.

Nyong’o will seek a second term in office alongside his deputy Mathews Owili.

Other leaders who were present at the rally are Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Nyakach MP Aduma Awuor, Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu, Seme MP Jams Nyikal and several MCAs.

