Wiper changes tune on links with Azimio

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) with his running mate Andrew Sunkuli at SKM Command centre in Karen, Nairobi. May 16, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday continued to muddle the political scene by sending mixed signals even while away on an overseas trip.

Yesterday, Mr Musyoka sent his running mate Andrew Sunkuli to represent him at a meeting electoral commission officials held with presidential aspirants at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

At the same time, the Wiper party hosted its aspirants at the Stoni Athi Hotel, Machakos County, where they asked the party leader to reconsider his exit from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya.

Sending of his running mate to attend the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) meeting was an indication that Mr Musyoka could still be committed to making a second stab at the presidency.

This came as yesterday’s meeting of Wiper stalwarts sent mixed signals that there was still room for Mer Musyoka to bargain for a better deal in Azimio. In the meeting that ended in a vote, 45 out of 50 Wiper party aspirants voted for Kalonzo to return to Azimio. Only five voted against his return to the Raila-led coalition.

The aspirants had convened the meeting to discuss the way forward for the party and strategise on how to clinch seats in the August 9 polls, Matungulu MP Stephen Mule told KTN News.

“When the position of the chief minister was offered to us through the media, we did not understand what it meant. We have also heard stories of development projects earmarked for the region whose authenticity we do not know. As far as we are concerned, none of those promises were offered to us as a party,” said Wiper Organising Secretary, Robert Mbui.

Azimio offers

Mr Mbui, who is Kathiani MP, said the Wiper party would only consider offers extended by Azimio through the political parties’ dispute resolution mechanism.

“We want to make it clear that everything should be put on paper so that we can be sure of what we are entitled to. And we also want the country to understand that the resolutions we have made here have been sanctioned by our party leader,” said Mr Mbui.

The MP clarified that the fallout with Azimio was triggered by lack of a proper outline of Wiper’s stake in the would-be Azimio government.

“Our intention was to ensure we were part of the next government. But when that did not happen, as a party we positioned our party leader as a presidential candidate so that we are not taken for a ride. Now as One Kenya Alliance, we are asking our party leader to reconsider the possibility of having further discussions with this coalition arrangement,” he said.

“The problem we had with the current arrangement was that it was not clear how positions will be shared. Our party leader has never taken any decision in isolation and we are asking that if there are any offers, they should be channelled in a proper manner,” he added. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Most seats

The Matungulu MP said the meeting’s agenda was to formulate a strategy to ensure the party bags most seats in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

“This is an aspirant-only meeting. The main agenda is to plan Ukambani politics and how we will ensure candidates vying on a Wiper ticket win most seats in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni,” Mule told KTN News.

He said the party’s decision to front Kalonzo for the presidency has not changed. Mule hinted at the possibility of the Wiper leader holding a national rally soon.

“Kalonzo’s position has not changed. He will run for president alongside Sunkuli, his running mate. His final decision will be known at a national rally. But people have different opinions,” he said. In response to complaints by some of the region’s politicians about the campaign budget disruption, Mule said the meeting would address the issue.

Last week, political leaders allied to the Wiper party complained they had branded their campaign ware with Azimio colours only for Mr Musyoka to exit the coalition. “Democracy is expensive. That is the price. Their complaints will be looked into and we will craft a way to support affected members. Kenyans should know that Wiper party has a clear structure of operating,” said Mule.

Some leaders expressed fears that Kalonzo’s exit from Azimio could cost Ukambani development projects. The region had been promised positions and projects in government if Azimio forms the next government.

Pressure has also been piling on Kalonzo to make a decision on his position, with professionals from his Ukambani backyard saying his delay was sending mixed signals to the public. Green Thinking Action Party leader Isaac Kalua said the Wiper leader ought to make the right decision.

“Even if they are few or many, there are people who rely on him. He should decide whether to be in Azimio and unite all leaders there and if he has other plans, he should do that so that leaders can make the right decision. This delay makes the public lack direction and causes unnecessary anxiety,” Dr Kalua said.

