ELECTION 2022

Come clean on your deal with Kingi, UDA leaders urge Ruto

POLITICS
By Patrick Beja | May 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
UDA and PAA have engaged in supremacy wars since Kingi joined Kenya Kwanza. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto's supporters want details of the coalition agreement between Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) made public.

UDA grassroots leaders urged the Deputy President to come clean on the deal, saying it is causing confusion in their campaigns.  

Speaking at a meeting attended by women campaigners attended by Malindi MP and UDA governor aspirant Aisha Jumwa, the group claimed there have been rumours spread by PAA leaders regarding their stake in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

They argued that once the agreement between Ruto and PAA leaders is made public, they will know how to carry on with ground mobilisation and campaigns.

Kilifi UDA coordinator Moses Matano said there have been rumours that the agreement between Ruto and Kingi gives PAA some privileges over UDA in Kilifi politics. “It is unfortunate that a small party like PAA that is not even popular joined Kenya Kwanza and then started spreading propaganda to gain advantage on the ground,” he said.

Jumwa said Kilifi was a UDA zone and that the party will carry the day on August 9. She said PAA leader Amason Kingi had joined Kenya Kwanza late in the day and should not therefore make decisions. 

"There is no way a tenant can own a title deed of the place he has rented. Those are just kicks of a dying horse. The Coast region belongs to UDA. Kilifi is in UDA and the whole country backs UDA,” Jumwa claimed.

UDA and PAA have engaged in supremacy wars since Kingi joined Kenya Kwanza. Jumwa is competing with Mr George Kithi of PAA in the governor race. Jumwa is also facing completion from Mr Gideon Mung’aro of ODM.

