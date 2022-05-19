Gideon Moi: Raila Odinga is our presidential candidate

Gideon Moi, who is KANU chairperson and Baringo Senator, says he's fully supporting Raila Odinga's presidential bid. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has assured Raila Odinga that the Kenya African National Union (KANU) is fully behind his presidential bid.

Moi said the party remains affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

He spoke on Thursday, when he hosted the KANU Campaign Coordination Committee in Nairobi.

"KANU is firmly in Azimio and there's no turning back. We are determined to bring everybody on board to ensure a resounding victory for Raila Odinga since we believe in inclusivity, individual liberty, and national unity," he said.

