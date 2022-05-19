× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Gideon Moi: Raila Odinga is our presidential candidate

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | May 19th 2022 | 1 min read
Gideon Moi, who is KANU chairperson and Baringo Senator, says he's fully supporting Raila Odinga's presidential bid. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has assured Raila Odinga that the Kenya African National Union (KANU) is fully behind his presidential bid.

Moi said the party remains affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

He spoke on Thursday, when he hosted the KANU Campaign Coordination Committee in Nairobi.

"KANU is firmly in Azimio and there's no turning back. We are determined to bring everybody on board to ensure a resounding victory for Raila Odinga since we believe in inclusivity, individual liberty, and national unity," he said.

