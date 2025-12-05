Elders to hold cleansing ritual after the fall of two trees in Mt Elgon and Endebess

Divers performed cleansing ritual ceremony as per Luhya traditional culture where if one of their relatives happens to accidentally drown in a rive. [File, Standard]

Elders from Kalenjin sub-tribes alongside those from the Bukusu community will conduct a traditional cleansing ritual in Mt Elgon and Endebess after the unexpected fall of two trees that are symbolic to the communities.

The ritual prompted by the fall of the trees is meant to cast away any misfortunes that might befall the two communities.

The fig trees (Mukuyu) believed to be over 300 years old, fell last month, sparking cultural debate. The first tree fell at Toroso Primary School in Bungoma near Cheptais, followed by another at the Elgon farm in Trans Nzoia.

The elders are set to completely clear the fig tree situated at the school in Mt Elgon constituency, and the second at Kenya Seed Company's Elgon Down farm in Endebess,Trans Nzoia County, believed to have been in existence for over 500 years old.

The fig tree at Endebess is where the Kalenjin sub tribes held peace meetings and buried war weapons.

The Bukusu community also claims the tree is significant because it was a battleground between them and the Karamojong from Uganda.

According to Mzee Wamukota, in 1856, Bukusu warriors laid an ambush on Karamojas warriors who had struck to steal cattle and several people were left death.

"We lost about 500 people while over 2000 intruders were killed during the battle," Wamukota told The Standard yesterday in an interview.

On the other hand, the Kalenjin elders said the misfortunes between them and the Bukusu communities, including inter-communal clashes, cattle rustling, and other community feuds, are a result of disobedience to their forefathers, who had instructed that the fig trees were to be cut and removed after 100 years.

The elders said that between the years of 1892 and 1902, during the inter-community war between the Sabaot and Bukusu communities, two war commanders from the two communities died.

The victims were buried in the same grave, a move that has remained a misfortune and special rituals must be done by the elders to cleanse the community and their land.

The elders led by Nathan Masai and Peter Chemaswet revealed that the special rituals were critical to remove bad omens bedeviling the community.

During the visit to the site, the elders said to avoid any more calamities, the rite has to be conducted.

There is a beehive inside the tree which Chemaswet said honey would be harvested and shared out among elders.

“The fig trees were supposed to be cut down in 1992, as instructed by our forefathers but we could not do it because Kenya was experiencing clashes, but right now we think it's the right to conduct the special cleansing ceremony,” said Rev. Chemaswet.

The elders in their petition argue that there are currently several instabilities among the communities that had been prophesied by their forefathers hence need to clear the fig trees to bring peace and tranquility among the communities.

In the constitution petition E008 of 2025, the Laibon elders have requested for security to clear the two fig trees in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia as they had been guided by their forefathers after the end of 100 years of their existence.

However, the elders decried that there have been frustrations from some leaders to allow the cleansing ceremony adding that they are set for a series of public participation exercises before the ceremony is done.

“We have had also of frustrations from some leaders who have been opposing this ritual to be done and that's why we have come to court. We want security apparatus to provide us with security to undertake the social rituals,” noted Masai.

Chemaswet said the trees remain a historic symbol of bad omen and represent atrocities done against the community for over 100 years.

In their petition to Kitale Environment and Land Court dated August 20, the elders led by Cheshari Chepyagan and 12 others seek protection from the government while conducting the pending critical traditional ritual and procedure to save the community from further atrocities and misfortunes.

In their petition, the elders argue that the Practice and Procedure Rules,2013 and Environment and Land Court Act ,8D and sections 1A,1B,3A of Civil Procedure Act enable them to conduct the special traditional rituals to cleanse their community.

The elders revealed that they are set to perform several cultural activities around the fig trees before and after cutting down the trees adding that the trees have a lot of negative happenings that have affected the communities for years.

The elders noted that the ceremony will be led by a traditional reconciliation committee and they have also sought support of the County governments of Bungoma and Trans Nzoia to support the cultural practices since the trees are entangled in unresolved traditional myths and mysteries.

Justice C.K Nzili on October 9, directed relevant security agencies to provide adequate security during the scheduled public participation exercise relating to the cutting down of the fig trees situated at Toroso primary school in Mt Elgon and another one in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

The elders are currently rallying the Sabaot and Bukusu communities to help them achieve their mission to undertake the special traditional rituals.

The elders have written to President William Ruto to support the ceremony arguing that he was aware of the clan’s culture and the existence of Laibons.

Mau Mau Veteran Association Director James Mahuria backed the ceremony saying it has culture values.

"We are support the ceremony and the government should fund the initiative to make the ceremony successful since it brings various communities together," said Mahuria whose organization has pledged to donate a bull.

Meanwhile, elders have observed that the community has lived under the shadow of transgenerational curses that has manifested into inter clan skirmishes, poverty, lack of development and lack of unity among the community clans.

A section of elders from the Bukusu community led by Simon Wafula have supported the need for the traditional procedure to enhance peace along the communitiee.