Ruto downplays Karua choice, says Azimio will mutilate law

Deputy President William Ruto(right) and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during the Kenya Kwanza rally in Mwiki Kasarani Nairobi on May 13th, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Kwanza leaders yesterday downplayed the naming of Ms Martha Karua as the Azimio la Umoja second in command.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Deputy President Dr William Ruto condemned his Azimio la Umoja opponent Mr Raila Odinga for assigning Ms Karua the work of reviewing the Constitution should they win.

They appealed to Kenyans to reject Azimio la Umoja aspirants, claiming the coalition had the potential to mutilate the Constitution.

During stopovers in Ongata Rongai, Kiserian and Ngong in Kajiado County, Dr Ruto, in his first rally since naming Mr Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday, said Kenyans would not be safe under the Azimio government.

“History has been made in Kenya. Those who have been working and running the affair of our country through deception have shown their true colors.

Leave Jubilee

“They made us to leave Jubilee, they also made Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi to leave. Yesterday Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi and OKA group left them because they have woken up to deceit.

“We are asking if these people could do this to such leaders, what will they do to the local mwananchi if they get elected? I’m sure they will do worse to the millions people of Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.

On Sunday Dr Ruto promised to give more powers to the Office of the Deputy President if elected.

“I believe the office of the Deputy President, which I have held for almost 10 years, can serve the people of Kenya better. On my first day in office, I will sign an executive order to give clear responsibilities to the DP,” Dr Ruto promised shortly before unveiling Gachagua.

“We want to take a path that will ensure every Kenyan is successful,” promised the DP while urging leaders to shun tribal politics and unite to serve Kenyans.

