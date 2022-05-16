× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Kalonzo Musyoka leaves Azimio la Umoja, to run for president, picks Andrew Sunkuli as running mate

POLITICS
By Standard Reporter | May 16th 2022 | 3 min read
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joins women party members in dance before he made his announcement. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has left Azimio La Umoja after failing to bag the alliance’s presidential running mate slot.

“"We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja, and compare notes as we do so. I wish Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua well,” said Kalonzo at the SKM Command centre in Karen, Nairobi today.

He will now run for president on a Wiper ticket, he announced.

Kalonzo also named Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate, as he seeks to vie for presidency. 

Yesterday, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said the party was heading to court to nullify the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance agreement in order to pave way for its leader Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency.

KEEP READING

According to the MP, Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Saturday evening and unanimously agreed that Kalonzo should exit from the coalition.

"The agreement of Azimio-OKA has legal issues and we are approaching the High court tomorrow morning so that the court can guide the political parties correctly and we will be able to prove to the courts that the current agreement is illegal and unconstitutional," said Maanzo.

And today, Wiper National organizing secretary Robert Mbui announced that Kalozno would make a very important announcement.

Last week Kalonzo claimed there was a plot in place to deny him the running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He insisted he was the only suitable politician to deputise the coalition's flag bearer Raila Odinga and warned denying him a chance would have political ramifications on the ODM leader's presidential bid.

Reports also suggest allies of the Wiper leader are confident that they have laid elaborate plans to have him run for president in the August 9 election, should he not be picked as Raila’s running mate.

They say they have collected signatures from counties to allow him to vie, in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) guidelines.

Wiper MPs told The Standard that a National Management Council would endorse upon signature collection completion.

On Monday, May 9, Wiper Party National Executive Council unanimously approved the proposal to have Kalonzo run for presidency and bargain for a post-election agreement with the winner if he does not garner the requisite 50 plus one votes to propel him to State House.

During the NEC meeting at the party headquarters, it was agreed that the Wiper leader should not attend the Azimio running mate interviews and instead focus on his presidential bid.

However, on Tuesday, May 10, Kalonzo made a surprise appearance before the advisory panel.

“I did not want to give anyone an excuse whatsoever to say that aligoma kuja (he refused to come),” he told journalists when he emerged from a two-hour session with the panel.

On March 12 at KICC grounds deal signed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya parties locked the partners in the coalition until three months after the elections.

Signatories to the deal, including Kalonzo’s Wiper party, is not allowed to leave the coalition six months to the elections or three months after without going against the law.

The deed of agreement signed on March 12 and obtained by The Standard says parties may give a 90-day notice to withdraw from the coalition, which now takes them beyond the election date.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Milan close in on first Serie A title in 11 years after win over Atalanta
AC Milan closed in on their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez earned them a 2-0 win over Atalanta
Raila picks Karua as running mate in August polls
he office of the Deputy President is a workshop of the president, therefore the occupant of the office must not be a competitor of the president but a co-worke.

MOST READ

Wiper party heads to court to nullify Azimio pact
Wiper party heads to court to nullify Azimio pact

POLITICS

By Stephen Nzioka

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Video: Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika picks David Kones as running mate

By The Standard | 1 hour ago

Video: Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika picks David Kones as running mate
Intrigues that preceded Ruto's hard decision on running mate

By Jacob Ng’etich | 7 hours ago

Intrigues that preceded Ruto's hard decision on running mate
How Uhuru, Raila fixed Kalonzo in Azimio la Umoja agreement

By Nzau Musau | 7 hours ago

How Uhuru, Raila fixed Kalonzo in Azimio la Umoja agreement
Kindiki stares at life in political cold after two terms in Senate

By Phares Mutembei | 8 hours ago

Kindiki stares at life in political cold after two terms in Senate

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC