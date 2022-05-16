Kalonzo Musyoka leaves Azimio la Umoja, to run for president, picks Andrew Sunkuli as running mate

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joins women party members in dance before he made his announcement. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has left Azimio La Umoja after failing to bag the alliance’s presidential running mate slot.

“"We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja, and compare notes as we do so. I wish Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua well,” said Kalonzo at the SKM Command centre in Karen, Nairobi today.

He will now run for president on a Wiper ticket, he announced.

Kalonzo also named Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate, as he seeks to vie for presidency.

Yesterday, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said the party was heading to court to nullify the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance agreement in order to pave way for its leader Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency.

According to the MP, Wiper National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Saturday evening and unanimously agreed that Kalonzo should exit from the coalition.

"The agreement of Azimio-OKA has legal issues and we are approaching the High court tomorrow morning so that the court can guide the political parties correctly and we will be able to prove to the courts that the current agreement is illegal and unconstitutional," said Maanzo.

And today, Wiper National organizing secretary Robert Mbui announced that Kalozno would make a very important announcement.

Last week Kalonzo claimed there was a plot in place to deny him the running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He insisted he was the only suitable politician to deputise the coalition's flag bearer Raila Odinga and warned denying him a chance would have political ramifications on the ODM leader's presidential bid.

Reports also suggest allies of the Wiper leader are confident that they have laid elaborate plans to have him run for president in the August 9 election, should he not be picked as Raila’s running mate.

They say they have collected signatures from counties to allow him to vie, in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) guidelines.

Wiper MPs told The Standard that a National Management Council would endorse upon signature collection completion.

On Monday, May 9, Wiper Party National Executive Council unanimously approved the proposal to have Kalonzo run for presidency and bargain for a post-election agreement with the winner if he does not garner the requisite 50 plus one votes to propel him to State House.

During the NEC meeting at the party headquarters, it was agreed that the Wiper leader should not attend the Azimio running mate interviews and instead focus on his presidential bid.

However, on Tuesday, May 10, Kalonzo made a surprise appearance before the advisory panel.

“I did not want to give anyone an excuse whatsoever to say that aligoma kuja (he refused to come),” he told journalists when he emerged from a two-hour session with the panel.

On March 12 at KICC grounds deal signed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya parties locked the partners in the coalition until three months after the elections.

Signatories to the deal, including Kalonzo’s Wiper party, is not allowed to leave the coalition six months to the elections or three months after without going against the law.

The deed of agreement signed on March 12 and obtained by The Standard says parties may give a 90-day notice to withdraw from the coalition, which now takes them beyond the election date.

