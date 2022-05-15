Gachagua nomination: Kindiki to issue statement
POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari
| May 15th 2022 | 1 min read
Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki says he will issue a statement tomorrow, (Monday, May 16) on the nomination of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.
Deputy President William Ruto unveiled Gachagua as his running mate during a press briefing held at his Karen residence today.
Kindiki was, however, missing during the announcement, raising eyebrows.
In a statement on his Facebook page, the senator expressed gratitude to the Kenya Kwanza leadership and his supporters.
"I am eternally grateful to all those who supported and vouched for me to be nominated the UDA and Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential Candidate in the Elections scheduled for 9th August 2022.
KEEP READING
"Following the decision taken by my Party and Coalition regarding the matter earlier today, I will make my official statement in public tomorrow, 16th May 2022. God bless Kenya and thank you," said Kindiki in a statement.
Other leaders who had been shortlisted for the position are; Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.
Announcing the nomination of Gachagua as running mate, Ruto said he would sign an Executive Order on his first day in office, giving clear responsibilities to the Office of the Deputy President.
If elected in the August 9 General Election, Ruto said the Deputy President will be accorded the responsibility to chair cabinet committee meetings, oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions and coordinate the relationship between the national and county governments.
RELATED VIDEOS
Girl who excelled in KCPE herds goats over lack of feesFather Maundu Mwanza says he can only afford to feed his family. The girl’s dream is to become a lawyer to help families solve land disputes.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth
- Sankok family on son's death: We don't know what happened
COUNTIES
- Sonko arrival at Raila rally causes chaos, forced to leave
POLITICS
- Justin Muturi barred from signing pact with William Ruto
POLITICS
By Mike Kihaki
- Governor Alfie Mutua is still on a losing streak
PETER KIMANI
By Peter Kimani
- Ruto running mate: Here are the Karen intrigues as country kept waiting
POLITICS