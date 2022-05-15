Gachagua nomination: Kindiki to issue statement

Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki [Standard]

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki says he will issue a statement tomorrow, (Monday, May 16) on the nomination of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

Deputy President William Ruto unveiled Gachagua as his running mate during a press briefing held at his Karen residence today.

Kindiki was, however, missing during the announcement, raising eyebrows.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the senator expressed gratitude to the Kenya Kwanza leadership and his supporters.

"I am eternally grateful to all those who supported and vouched for me to be nominated the UDA and Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential Candidate in the Elections scheduled for 9th August 2022.

"Following the decision taken by my Party and Coalition regarding the matter earlier today, I will make my official statement in public tomorrow, 16th May 2022. God bless Kenya and thank you," said Kindiki in a statement.

Other leaders who had been shortlisted for the position are; Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Announcing the nomination of Gachagua as running mate, Ruto said he would sign an Executive Order on his first day in office, giving clear responsibilities to the Office of the Deputy President.

If elected in the August 9 General Election, Ruto said the Deputy President will be accorded the responsibility to chair cabinet committee meetings, oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions and coordinate the relationship between the national and county governments.

