× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Ruto names Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as running mate ahead of August polls

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 15th 2022 | 2 min read
Deputy President William Ruto with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua during the Kenya Kwanza rally at  Heshima in Bahati Constituency on March 19, 2022.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has named Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as DP William Ruto’s running mate in the upcoming General Election.

The decision was made after a 17-hour meeting that saw members of the coalition deliberate on the strategies they will use to clinch the country’s top seat.

In a press conference on Sunday, May 15, DP Ruto named his preferred choice of deputy and promised to give more powers to the Office of the Deputy President once elected.

“I believe the office of the Deputy President (which I have held for the last almost ten years) can serve the people of Kenya better. On my first day in office, I will sign an executive order to give clear responsibilities to the DP,” Ruto promised shortly before unveiling Gachagua.

He said he will give the DP under his tenure the responsibility to chair cabinet committee meetings, oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions and coordinate the relationship between the national and county governments.

KEEP READING

Those shortlisted for the Kenya Kwanza running mate slot were: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Rigathi Gachagua joined politics in 2017 when he vied for the Mathira seat. Before then, little was known about him.

Gachagua, 57, was once President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant.

He ended up being the face of Tanga Tanga (a wing of Jubilee MPs allied to the DP in Mt Kenya).

Due to his deep pockets and outbursts against the government, he earned himself the title, of regional overseer of Ruto’s presidential campaign. 

After years in civil service, Rigathi left to work for Uhuru as a personal assistant until 2008 when Uhuru joined former President Mwai Kibaki’s government after the disputed 2007 elections.

His dalliance with Uhuru faded after the famous March 2018 handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga when he claimed the president had betrayed his deputy.

He claims his parents were Mau Mau freedom fighters. Rigathi schooled at Kabiruini Primary School and later joined Kianyaga Boys High school in Kirinyaga. He is also an alumnus of the University of Nairobi where he pursued political science and Literature before joining Oklahoma University in the US.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

My marriage is boring, do I cheat?
The first two years of my marriage were blissful. The subsequent ones have had mixed experiences.
Gachagua to Ruto: I will not let you, 'hustler nation' down
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been chosen to be Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential running mate.

MOST READ

Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Samuel Wanjiru: 11-year puzzle and a mother's tears

By Amos Kareithi | 2 hours ago

Samuel Wanjiru: 11-year puzzle and a mother's tears
DCI identify suspect in KIMC student murder

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

DCI identify suspect in KIMC student murder
Government in a spot over woman's death in Saudi

By Pkemoi Ngénoh | 15 hours ago

Government in a spot over woman's death in Saudi
KIMC student, 19, found dead with two stab wounds in neck

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 20 hours ago

KIMC student, 19, found dead with two stab wounds in neck

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC