ELECTION 2022

How we plan to win the August election, Ruto explains

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | May 15th 2022 | 3 min read
DP William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua shortly after the latter was unveiled as Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled a plan that his team will implement to ensure the Kenya Kwanza Alliance clinches the top seat and as many seats as possible countrywide.

The DP publicized his team’s strategy during a press conference that saw the UDA party leader name his running mate barely 90 days to the polls.

In his address, Ruto dismissed talk of zoning and instead said his coalition will use encourage local agreements amongst the different parties in different electoral areas.

“There will be no zoning. All parties will be allowed to field their candidates,” the DP announced.

Then added, “We will however as Kenya Kwanza empower our candidates in every ward, constituency and county with scientific information on the performance of each and every candidate and encourage local agreements amongst the different parties in different electoral areas, to negotiate and agree on the best approach to our alliance winning a majority of seats at every level,”.

KEEP READING

Ruto says Kenya Kwanza Alliance will sign an economic charter with all 47 counties. This, he says. Will be effected by an‘ economic team’ tasked to run a program from consulting with counties on their priorities.

“This will inform the alliance’s manifesto and agenda,” Ruto reiterated.

The economic revival team, led by economist David Ndii, will among others analyse the country’s economy and revival.

Other expectations are: working on a strategy of double tax collection to settle debt and fund development projects, recommending measures to reinstate economic activities in Mombasa port and facilitating the acquisition of under-utilised and available land to settle landless Kenyans across the country.

Moreover, the country’s second in command has re-grouped his allies into nine teams based on either their regions of origin or popularity.

For instance, Governor Alfred Mutua, Senator Johnstone Muthama, Penina Malonza, Adelina Mwau and Jonathan Mueke will take charge of the campaign activities in the Ukambani region.

In the Rift Valley region, Kenya Kwanza’s campaign activities will be coordinated and overseen by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, former Devolution CS Charles Keter, Governor Josphat Nanok, and Governor Moses Lenolkulal, Peris Tobiko, Samuel Tunai, Kipchumba Murkomen, Margaret Wanjala and Immaculate Shamala.

Additionally, the Western region will be coordinated by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Beatrice Adagala, Benjamin Washiali, Ababu Namwamba and Emmanuel Osore.

Governors Salim Mvurya and Amason Kingi, Issa Timamy and Lydia Haika have been tasked with taking charge of the Coast region campaign activities.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, William Kabogo, Kimani Ichung’wah, Mutahi Kahiga, Patrick Mariru, and Faith Gitau will be in charge of Central Kenya campaigns.

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, Mithika Linturi and Beatrice Nkathaa will oversee the Mount Kenya East campaigns, as Okoth Obado, Charles Nyachae, Eilud Owalo, Sylvanus Osoro and Vincent Kimosi take up their roles in the Nyanza region.

In North-Eastern, Adan Duale and Ahmed Kolosh will oversee the campaigns as Carnol Rasso Dido Ali and Hassan Tene oversee the Upper Eastern activities.

