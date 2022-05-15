Gachagua to Ruto: I will not let you, 'hustler nation' down

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Deputy President William Ruto addressing during a UDA rally in Mwiki Kasarani Nairobi on May 13, 2022 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been chosen to be Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential running mate.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance party leader Ruto said Gachagau was settled on as the best candidate after protracted and high-octane negations he said spilt over 17 hours at his Karen residence.

An elated Gachagua described the decision as ‘one of the best days of his life’, vowing play his part in the newly-formed coalition.

“I’m honoured by the responsibility and faith bestowed upon me to be your running mate for the most defining election in Kenya’s history. This is one of the greatest days of my life,” he said.

Gachagua took note of the other candidates shortlisted for the position, whom he acknowledged as qualified, despite his selection.

Those shortlisted for the Kenya Kwanza running mate slot were: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

“I will not let the hustler nation down; I will not let the people of Kenya down. From the grass thatched house, I stand here with more than 30 years of public experience. I have been to and worked in every part of Kenyan and understand the challenges that face our beautiful people,” Gachagua said.

“I am confident a determined government working with all its citizens can overcome and override obstacles that hold Kenya back. Many Kenyans wake up early and sleep late, but rarely benefit from the work of their hands or the sweat of their brow. The tools to bridge that gap are lacking,” he added.

Gachagua also vowed to free the work environment and enterprises, who he says are clouded by harassment, seizure of goods and prohibitive fees. He also looks forward to bringing guaranteed minimum return for farmers.

