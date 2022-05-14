× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Ruto running mate: Here are the Karen intrigues as country kept waiting

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth and Brian Otieno | May 14th 2022 | 3 min read
Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza arriving at DP William Ruto’s Karen residence on May 14, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

An announcement that was to be made at around 10am today (Saturday, May 14) proved a not-so-easy task as supporters of Deputy President William Ruto grew anxious as each minute pulled dusk closer.

Initially, the announcement on who will be Ruto’s running mate had been scheduled for 10am, then 1pm, then 3pm. By 5:30pm (the time of publishing this story) there was still no sign of white smoke.

All of Ruto’s communications representatives were not picking journalists’ calls as the country remained on edge.

The Standard understands that dissatisfactions rocked Ruto’s boat as word got louder that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was the chosen one.

Reports suggest that a dissatisfied Rigathi Gachagua remained adamant that he was equally of commendable political muscle to help Ruto achieve his dream of leading the nation.

KEEP READING

It is this stalemate that had the country kept on the edge for more than eight hours Saturday.

Due to the resultant impasse, could Ruto pull a wildcard? We don’t know, only time will tell.

Standard Group’s camera person Samson Wire, who had been deployed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence for the anticipated press conference, reports that Rigathi Gachagua’s vehicle was seen driving out of the DP’s home a few minutes to noon.

At what time had he arrived at the residence? We don’t know. However, we’re sure that intense lobbying, justifications, compromise talks, and promises preceded his reported exit from Karen.

Kithure Kindiki, who had also arrived at the DP’s residence early Saturday, Wire said, remained inside – throughout – as Kenya stayed on edge.

Other politicians who had made their way to Ruto’s home include Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Nandi Governor Joshua Sang, Aldai MP hopeful Marianne Kitany, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Starehe MP hopeful Simon Mbugua.

Journalists had been kept waiting outside the DP’s main gate for hours, with most of them admitting that despite having good sources within Ruto’s camp, the Saturday developments ensured they remained in the dark until the right time comes.

The running mate-naming was supposed to be an easy task, if Ruto’s diary was anything to go by. The DP had been scheduled to fly to Ewaso Nyiro, Narok County for the burial of Nominated MP David Sankok’s 15-year-old son Hillary Memusi Sankok.

However, the teenager was buried as intense lobbying and compromise talks continued under the DP’s stewardship.

The Standard understands that the race for running mate narrowed down to Kindiki and Gachagua.

A firm go-getter and loyal rooter, Gachagua is said to have asked Kenya Kwanza to requite his support by endorsing his interest in the deputy president seat.

Will he soften his granite stance? Only time… and of course Ruto, will tell.

But before then, we understand that Kindiki also left Ruto’s residence in a huff three minutes past 5pm Saturday. He drove out in a black Sport Utility Vehicle.

“Rigathi Gachagua left, Kithure Kindiki has also left. We’re in the dark, none of Ruto’s communications representatives has told us what happens next,” said Standard Group’s camera person Samson Wire.

Outside the DP’s home, pockets of UDA supporters were grouping in the evening, hoping to know the presidential pair that the party will field in the August 9 polls.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Community's quest to save forest that is home to endangered bird
Dakatcha Woodland, a key biodiversity area, has no formal protection. Future of one of the world’s rarest birds, Clarke’s Weaver, is dependent on forest’s survival.
Nairobi Expressway couldn't have come at a better time for long-suffering city motorists
A reliable and efficient public transport network is the backbone of a city’s mobility system and is crucial in creating a healthy environment.

MOST READ

Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver
Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver

NATIONAL

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sonko arrival at Raila rally causes chaos, forced to leave

By Tobias Chanji | 1 hour ago

Sonko arrival at Raila rally causes chaos, forced to leave
You're being hypocritical on SGR pledge, Raila tells Ruto

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

You're being hypocritical on SGR pledge, Raila tells Ruto
Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today

By Jacob Ng’etich and Brian Otieno | 4 hours ago

Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today
Kalonzo to Raila: Pick me as your deputy or fail

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 4 hours ago

Kalonzo to Raila: Pick me as your deputy or fail

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC