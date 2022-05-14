Mike Sonko arrival at Raila's Mkomani rally causes chaos, forced to leave

The gathering at Mkomani Showgrounds in Mombasa where Raila Odinga addressed a rally on May 14, 2022. [Tobias Chanji, Mombasa]

Mike Sonko’s attempt to be part of the leaders lined up to address a gathering at Mkomani Showgrounds in Mombasa ended chaotically on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30pm, the former Nairobi Governor arrived in a motorcade of three vehicles, sparking excitement and protests in equal measure.

At the venue, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who had convened the rally, was already seated as other local leaders addressed the crowd.

The unrest resulting from Sonko’s arrival forced police officers at the venue to swing into action, with sections of the youth allied to Sonko demanding he be allowed to make his way to the podium.

However, a section of the youth, who support Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, attempted to prevent the former governor from alighting from his vehicle.

Sonko was thus forced to wait in his vehicle for a couple of minutes before deciding to drive out of the venue.

The resultant melee saw police lob teargas to disperse the crowd.

After several minutes of unrest, a relative calm resumed and the rally went on uninterrupted.

Sonko is seeking to succeed Ali Hassan Joho as Mombasa Governor.

He will run on a Wiper Party ticket, while his fiercest rival, Abdulswamad Nassir, will vie on ODM ticket.

Hassan Omar of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is also in the race to succeed Joho.

