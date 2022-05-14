Mike Sonko arrival at Raila's Mkomani rally causes chaos, forced to leave
POLITICS
By Tobias Chanji
| May 14th 2022 | 1 min read
Mike Sonko’s attempt to be part of the leaders lined up to address a gathering at Mkomani Showgrounds in Mombasa ended chaotically on Saturday afternoon.
At 3:30pm, the former Nairobi Governor arrived in a motorcade of three vehicles, sparking excitement and protests in equal measure.
At the venue, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who had convened the rally, was already seated as other local leaders addressed the crowd.
The unrest resulting from Sonko’s arrival forced police officers at the venue to swing into action, with sections of the youth allied to Sonko demanding he be allowed to make his way to the podium.
However, a section of the youth, who support Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, attempted to prevent the former governor from alighting from his vehicle.
KEEP READING
Sonko was thus forced to wait in his vehicle for a couple of minutes before deciding to drive out of the venue.
The resultant melee saw police lob teargas to disperse the crowd.
After several minutes of unrest, a relative calm resumed and the rally went on uninterrupted.
Sonko is seeking to succeed Ali Hassan Joho as Mombasa Governor.
He will run on a Wiper Party ticket, while his fiercest rival, Abdulswamad Nassir, will vie on ODM ticket.
Hassan Omar of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is also in the race to succeed Joho.
RELATED VIDEOS
Why the Kenya we want has been elusiveSome of the blueprints of our dreams have been borrowed by other nations and implemented with astounding results! Vision is thus not our problem. What about Discipline?
Man in governor race walks and boards public vehicles to fish for votesLack of funding for his campaign has not deterred Mr Ouko from reaching out to voters as he boards public vehicles and walks on foot to reach voters in their homes and market places.
MOST READ
Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver
NATIONAL
- Shocking details of how Kenyan was tortured in Saudi Arabia
NATIONAL
- Mombasa magistrate donates cash for couple charged with stealing flour
COAST
- Kalonzo's trump card in State House race
POLITICS
- Family says 21-year-old girl who died in Saudi Arabia was tortured
NATIONAL
- Nomination losers 'shouldn't vie as independents'
POLITICS