× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Kalonzo Musyoka to Raila Odinga: Pick me as your deputy or fail

POLITICS
By Renson Mnyamwezi | May 14th 2022 | 2 min read
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressed the press at Serena Hotel, after vetting for the position of deputy president for the Azimio-OKA Coalition. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed there is a plot to deny him the running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Kalonzo said he was the only suitable politician to deputise the coalition's flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The former Vice-President warned that denying him that chance will have political ramifications on the ODM leader's presidential bid. 

“I have walked a long journey with the ODM leader having supported him twice in his presidential bid. If he decides not to pick me as his running mate he will fail miserably in the August polls,” Kalonzo warned.

KEEP READING

The Wiper leader said: “There is a scheme to deny me the running mate position due to ethnic considerations. Unlike others who have been proposed, I am the only candidate who will ensure Azimio beats our competitors."

The former Vice President was at Njukini in Taita-Taveta yesterday where he campaigned for various Wiper aspirants.

He was accompanied by Taita-Taveta Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui, former Senator Dan Mwazo and former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu among other aspirants.

Ms Majala is vying for the Mwatate parliamentary seat while Mwazo and Mwadeghu are vying for the governor and senatorial seats, respectively.

governor Granton Samboja, formally of the Wiper party, is defending his seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

Ms Mlagui, Mwazo and Mwadeghu said they were ready to campaign for Kalonzo should he declare his presidential bid. “No Kalonzo, no Raila,” they told their supporters.

Kalonzo went on: “I decided to shelve my presidential ambitions for the sake of the ODM leader. We have also walked the journey together with him and if he decides to abandon me at this hour of need then he will not win the presidency."

He added: “The ODM leader should make a wise decision. If he allows himself to be misled, he will not win the presidency."

The Wiper leader spoke as politicians allied to his party collected signatures as a requirement for him to vie for the presidency should he fail to clinch the running mate position. 

 “We were directed to collect signatures. Each ward has a target of 150 signatures,"" said Ngolia MCA Solomon Mghanga.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya Kwanza coalition deal exposes intense horse-trading in Ruto's camp
Yet, the deal bringing together Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula lays bare the political horse-trading that went into creating the coalition.
70 percent vote target for Mudavadi, Wetangula not cast in stone, parties say
The parties have said their target to deliver 70 per cent of western Kenya votes to Kenya Kwanza was realistic and not a mirage as their detractors see it.

MOST READ

Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver
Court summons Sankok over tiff with his former official driver

NATIONAL

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today

By Jacob Ng’etich and Brian Otieno | 1 hour ago

Gachagua or Kindiki: Ruto to unveil running mate today
Kenya Kwanza coalition deal exposes intense horse-trading in Ruto's camp

By Allan Mungai | 2 hours ago

Kenya Kwanza coalition deal exposes intense horse-trading in Ruto's camp
Moment of truth for Mt Kenya's UDA affiliates

By Ndung’u Gachane | 2 hours ago

Moment of truth for Mt Kenya's UDA affiliates
70 percent vote target for Mudavadi, Wetangula not cast in stone, parties say

By Robert Amalemba | 10 hours ago

70 percent vote target for Mudavadi, Wetangula not cast in stone, parties say

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC