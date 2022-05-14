Kalonzo Musyoka to Raila Odinga: Pick me as your deputy or fail

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressed the press at Serena Hotel, after vetting for the position of deputy president for the Azimio-OKA Coalition. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed there is a plot to deny him the running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Kalonzo said he was the only suitable politician to deputise the coalition's flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The former Vice-President warned that denying him that chance will have political ramifications on the ODM leader's presidential bid.

“I have walked a long journey with the ODM leader having supported him twice in his presidential bid. If he decides not to pick me as his running mate he will fail miserably in the August polls,” Kalonzo warned.

The Wiper leader said: “There is a scheme to deny me the running mate position due to ethnic considerations. Unlike others who have been proposed, I am the only candidate who will ensure Azimio beats our competitors."

The former Vice President was at Njukini in Taita-Taveta yesterday where he campaigned for various Wiper aspirants.

He was accompanied by Taita-Taveta Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui, former Senator Dan Mwazo and former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu among other aspirants.

Ms Majala is vying for the Mwatate parliamentary seat while Mwazo and Mwadeghu are vying for the governor and senatorial seats, respectively.

governor Granton Samboja, formally of the Wiper party, is defending his seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

Ms Mlagui, Mwazo and Mwadeghu said they were ready to campaign for Kalonzo should he declare his presidential bid. “No Kalonzo, no Raila,” they told their supporters.

Kalonzo went on: “I decided to shelve my presidential ambitions for the sake of the ODM leader. We have also walked the journey together with him and if he decides to abandon me at this hour of need then he will not win the presidency."

He added: “The ODM leader should make a wise decision. If he allows himself to be misled, he will not win the presidency."

The Wiper leader spoke as politicians allied to his party collected signatures as a requirement for him to vie for the presidency should he fail to clinch the running mate position.

“We were directed to collect signatures. Each ward has a target of 150 signatures,"" said Ngolia MCA Solomon Mghanga.

