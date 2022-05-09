Maendeleo Chap Chap exits Azimio, joins Kenya Kwanza

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party has exited Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

While exiting, the second-term governor accused the Raila Odinga-led coalition of unequal treatment of political parties in the formation.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi today, Dr Mutua said that he had already inked an agreement with Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The outgoing county boss has also alleged that the coalition’s leadership has never given them a copy of documents signed while forming the coalition.

“I already have a copy unlike that for Azimio. I will transverse Kenya campaigning for William Ruto as I believe he is the best president to take Kenya forward,” he said.

He has also claimed that despite writing almost five letters to the coalition seeking answers, none has ever been replied to.

“We are not part of any decision making processes on issues involving the coalition. We just hear these things on the media like everybody else yet we are part of the coalition. It has turned into a group of friends who meet for tea and make decisions,” Mutua aired his grievances to the public.

In his address, Mutua also said that the coalition had been mistreating small and upcoming parties. He said they have never received any funding as he opposed the zoning methods.

“All our aspirants at Maendeleo Chap Chap will be on the ballot. My party is supposed to grow,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, a seven-member selection panel has kicked off interviews to find a suitable running mate for the coalition's presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Share this story