× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Maendeleo Chap Chap exits Azimio, joins Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | May 9th 2022 | 2 min read
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party has exited Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

While exiting, the second-term governor accused the Raila Odinga-led coalition of unequal treatment of political parties in the formation.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi today, Dr Mutua said that he had already inked an agreement with Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The outgoing county boss has also alleged that the coalition’s leadership has never given them a copy of documents signed while forming the coalition.

“I already have a copy unlike that for Azimio. I will transverse Kenya campaigning for William Ruto as I believe he is the best president to take Kenya forward,” he said.

KEEP READING

He has also claimed that despite writing almost five letters to the coalition seeking answers, none has ever been replied to.

“We are not part of any decision making processes on issues involving the coalition. We just hear these things on the media like everybody else yet we are part of the coalition. It has turned into a group of friends who meet for tea and make decisions,” Mutua aired his grievances to the public.

In his address, Mutua also said that the coalition had been mistreating small and upcoming parties. He said they have never received any funding as he opposed the zoning methods.

“All our aspirants at Maendeleo Chap Chap will be on the ballot. My party is supposed to grow,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, a seven-member selection panel has kicked off interviews to find a suitable running mate for the coalition's presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ivorian Speaker Amadou Soumahoro dies at 68
The announcement was made by the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.
Concussions: Why a football match has to stop after a head injury
It happens when a person’s brain moves rapidly, twists or bounces inside the skull and experiences a back and forth type of movement, causing it to collide with the insides of the skull. 

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila unveils plan to boost Jua Kali sector if elected president

By Stephanie Wangari | 2 hours ago

Raila unveils plan to boost Jua Kali sector if elected president
DP William Ruto to reverse Uhuru's port, SGR deals

By Dennis Tarus | 3 hours ago

DP William Ruto to reverse Uhuru's port, SGR deals
Done deal: Uhuru Kenyatta's wild card in Raila Odinga deputy search

By Jacob Ng’etich | 3 hours ago

Done deal: Uhuru Kenyatta's wild card in Raila Odinga deputy search
Kalonzo changes mind, attends Azimio running mate interview

By Betty Njeru | 5 hours ago

Kalonzo changes mind, attends Azimio running mate interview

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC