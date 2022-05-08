Kivutha Kibwana hits out at Raila over Azimio zoning plan

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The unease among key Ukambani leaders in Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance has raised speculation in the restive Eastern region.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has expressed displeasure at the manner in which Azimio is running its affair.

Of concern to the second-term governor, is the thorny issue of zoning, which he believes will muzzle small parties.

"It is important to elect leaders who can help people and not political parties. This thing leaders are saying about zoning, where one is pushing for leaders to be elected from that particular party is not good; and unfortunately, Raila Odinga is also supporting this unpopular approach," said the governor on Saturday during a burial ceremony in Mulala, Kibwezi West constituency.

He said voters should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice.

Prof Kibwana recently declared that he is yet to make up his mind on who to support for the presidency, barely four months after shelving his presidential ambition and declaring support for Orange Democratic (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The governor has been missing from Azimio rallies and instead has taken to social where he expresses his views.

Ahead of the Azimio brigade visit to Makueni yesterday, he took to his Twitter account to warn Mr Odinga against pushing small parties to the periphery.

"YE, Odinga, you promised the 22 emerging political parties that there would be no ZONING of regional enclaves. We joined Azimio upon your word and in good faith. In both CORD and NASA the so-called small parties faired badly. Let us not guillotine democracy,” he posted on Twitter and tagged Mr Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

On why he has not been active in Azimio campaigns, Prof Kibwana said he has taken a backseat since it has become extremely difficult to work alongside Mr Musyoka.

"It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted me out of all Azimio structures. I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us. May it be kind at Raila Odinga,” he posted on his Facebook account

The governor has left his supporters guessing over his next cause of next after he seemed to endorse United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bottom-up economic model.

While speaking in Tala on May 2 during the burial of Janet Muthama, daughter of UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, he accused the Wiper leader of working to sideline Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and himself in Azimio.

"I know if you start improving Kenya from the bottom, from the poor people, then you can help a country or a continent very much. This concept is necessarily not a bad one and if it is applied well, it can help our people," said Prof Kibwana

"I want to ask Rigathi something very special, and Muthama. I have heard you say UDA is a God-fearing team. I got an opportunity to read theology and I know Dr Ruto was once a traveling evangelist, and so my plea is, I want a special volunteer position so that I become Ruto’s associate pastor because I know a time is coming in our country when we need peace to be made," he added.

Prof Kibwana’s deputy Adelina Mwau joined UDA four months ago.

"The reasons why the governor was annoyed with me was because I went to UDA before him; nothing else. He had plans to join the party but he kept on telling me we wait, I couldn’t wait any longer," said Ms Mwau.

Share this story