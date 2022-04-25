I will not vote for Raila if he doesn't pick Kalonzo as running mate - Kitui senator

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after attending first Azimio council meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC, Nairobi on April 21, 2022 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua says he will only vote for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga if he picks Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Making the declaration during an interview on KTN News on Monday, Senator Wambua expressed optimism that Kalonzo will clinch the running mate position but warned of consequences at the ballot should the Wiper leader not deputize Odinga come August 9.

"Personally, if he does not pick Kalonzo [as running mate], probably I will not vote for him. We must begin to be honest with each other...

"I don't want to lie to anyone that all will be rosy, it will not be the same; that is a fact. However, nobody should feel any pressure to do what is the right thing to do," Wambua said.

According to Wambua, the Wiper leader deserves the deputy nod having shelved his presidential bids, on a number of occasions, to support Odinga.

"In 2013, Kalonzo was qualified and suitable to run for president but he let Raila go for the seat. In 2017, he was qualified but he compromised and let Raila run for president. In 2022, he has compromised and allowed Raila to run for president," he said.

The senator added that Wiper has opted not to pressure Odinga to choose Kalonzo as his running mate and would, instead, wait for the Azimio presidential flag bearer to pick the most suitable candidate.

"For us as Wiper, a firm decision has been made, that from today you will not hear us pushing anyone to give us any position," he said.

Odinga is under pressure to name his preferred running mate, including from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The electoral agency maintains that the deadline for submissions of running mates is April 28, 2022.

A section of leaders from Mt Kenya, however, insist that Odinga is better off with a running mate from the vote-rich region and are keen on the ODM leader picking either Narck-Kenya leader Martha Karua or former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

Share this story