× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

After avoiding politics for years, Tabitha Karanja finally takes the plunge

POLITICS
By Antony Gitonga | Apr 24th 2022 | 4 min read
Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The move by Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja Keroche to enter politics caught friends and foes by surprise.

For years, she had shied away from politics and at one time her products were rejected in parts of the country due to her association with one of the top politicians in the country.

Tabitha as she is popularly known, stands out as one of the top contenders for the Nakuru senatorial seat that has attracted a host of aspirants.

Three months to the elections, she admits that the road will get rough and murky but she is ready for this.

“For years, I never wanted to be associated with politics but it is only fools who don't change their minds,” she says with a knowing smile.

KEEP READING

And, a couple of months after joining UDA, she won in the party primaries with a resounding victory garnering close to 100,000 votes.

This has placed her as one of the top-contenders for the seat that is currently occupied by Susan Kihika, who is going for the Governor’s seat.

Her journey has not been an easy one, which has been punctuated with tears of pain, but this has not deterred her from her goal.

Born in Kenton Kijabe near Longonot in 1964, Tabitha has risen from an accounting clerk in the Ministry of Tourism to one of the top managers in the corporate world.

Married to Joseph Karanja Muigai and a mother of four, James Karanja, Anerlisa Muigai, Edward Muigai and Tecra Muigai (deceased), she has literally risen from nothing to the top of her league.

From managing Heshima hardware in Naivasha town, she has beaten the odds and challenges to become the owner and CEO of the largest local-owned beer factory.

Tabitha, who has officially taken up the name Keroche says the challenges and threats have made the family stronger.

“We started from a small backroom store producing alcohol and we are grateful to our consumers and financial supporters who have stood with us despite the challenges,” she says.

From one brand in 1997 when the company's flagship brand was Summit Lager,  the breweries has since grown with time.

The company has gone ahead to produce KB Lager, Summit Malt, X Double Strength Beer, Valley Wines, Crescent Whisky, Crescent Gin, Crescent Vodka and Viena Ice.

“We have employed hundreds directly and indirectly. We are among the top taxpayers in the country and we are committed to expanding further in the liquor market,” she says.

Shot to limelight

In 2015, the renowned entrepreneur shot to the limelight after winning the Africa Awards for Entrepreneurship (Transformational Business Award).

The 57-year-old received the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) from President Mwai Kibaki in 2010. 

Hers is a story of pain, anger, threats, intimidation, determination and prayers that have seen her emerge as one of the most successful women in the country.

In her line of duty, she has been reduced to tears as powerful individuals both in and out of government fought her using all manner of methods.

Some politicians either out of malice or misinformation went public and urged members of the public to ignore her products.

Government agencies have at times knocked on her door demanding over Sh8 billion in tax arrears with the courts coming to her rescue.

“The most difficult time was in 2003 when over 10 depots in Central province were raided by the provincial administration and were closed on flimsy grounds,” she says.

During the time, she nearly gave up as some politicians and administrators conspired to bring down her emerging empire.

But instead of bringing her down, this motivated her to work even harder that she ended up expanding her Naivasha-based company.

In May 2020, her world literally came crumbling after she lost her daughter and close confidante Tecra in unclear circumstances in Lamu.

She terms the loss of Tecra, who was the company's Strategy and Innovation Director, as one of the most painful and darkest moments for her and family.

“This is an issue that I don’t want to dwell on so much on as it’s always painful and hard for any parent to lose a child,” she says with a distant look.

Despite the loss and business challenges, she lauds her husband Mr Karanja, who also acts as the company’s chairman, for his unwavering support.

She has watched her business grow from a small three-roomed factory with five employees to a state of the art brewery employing hundreds.

This is all summed up by her motto, “Truly Kenyan!'

She says her husband not only plays a crucial role in the business management but is also her best friend and is fully behind her plans to enter politics.

“Whenever I am down, he is there to pick me up and I have a shoulder to lean on as he is always there to guide me... I owe him a lot,” she confesses.

On politics, the renowned entrepreneur says that it is time to introduce business policies into the Upper House at a time when politics was the order of the day.

In an interview, Tabitha says that she has consulted widely and has decided to give the seat a shot in the August elections.

“For years, I have shied off from politics to concentrate on business but time is ripe for me to introduce policies that will cushion and support fellow investors,” she says.

She says the company has nurtured talented Kenyans who are capable of taking the company to the next level as she seeks to serve Nakuru residents.

And having bagged UDA certificate, Karanja is oozing confidence noting that she is keen to take her managerial skills to the senate.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mwai Kibaki legacy: Education reforms led to higher enrolment rates
The late president Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for his contribution in the education sector from nursery to university.
Aspiring MCA 'vows to cart his way to bunge' on a handcart
The self-styled man, has been the chairmen of mkokoteni association for seven years. He says this is his campaign podium that he moves from one place to another.

MOST READ

Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar
Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar

NATIONAL

By Standard Team

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sonko promises to use 'Rescue Team' to clean up Mombasa

By Judah Ben-Hur | 28 minutes ago

Sonko promises to use 'Rescue Team' to clean up Mombasa
Raila meets envoys in US

By Judah Ben-Hur | 44 minutes ago

Raila meets envoys in US
Jubilee faces a catch-22 over Sicily, Kimemia county race

By Josphat Thiong’o | 6 hours ago

Jubilee faces a catch-22 over Sicily, Kimemia county race
Aspiring MCA 'vows to cart his way to bunge' on a handcart

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 7 hours ago

Aspiring MCA 'vows to cart his way to bunge' on a handcart

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC