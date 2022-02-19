× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Moses Kuria hits out at UDA for ‘snubbing’ his thanksgiving ceremony

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | February 19th 2022

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (centre) joined by NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri (left) during his thanksgiving ceremony at Thika stadium. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for failing to honour his thanksgiving ceremony.

Kuria who jetted back into the country on February 18 from a three-month-long abroad treatment trip claimed UDA was being ungrateful, saying his meeting at Thika Stadium on Saturday was not a political statement.

“To UDA, let them know this was not a political meeting but a thanksgiving,” he said, adding that only one UDA-allied member was in attendance.

But the DP Ruto-led party through its legal adviser responded saying it was time to make more friends than enemies.

KEEP READING

The Chama cha Kazi party leader challenged the larger Mt Kenya region to be wise with their vote-casting come the August polls.

Kuria hinted that despite the outcome of the presidential election in August, those eyeing the seat would replicate the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“Whoever wins in August, the two will meet and do a handshake. They have worked together before, they will do it again,” he stated.

On whether he was considering being anyone’s running mate in the August 9 General Election, Kuria tol The Standard on that his observation of the office of the Deputy President so far lacked in confidence.

I have received emissaries from one of the two leading coalitions offering me the running mate position. I am not having sleepless nights about it. The tribulations of the current Deputy President have made me and many others be afraid of that office,” he said.

Kuria was in the company of former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando.

The lawmaker, who has undergone at least eight surgeries, was discharged from an American Hospital in Dubai on Saturday, February 12.

He has been undergoing treatment after sustaining third-degree burns he suffered in his feet following the malfunctioning of a warm mat gadget.

The surgery was conducted by a team of doctors drawn from the United Arab Emirates, India, Germany and South Korea.

