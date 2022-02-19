× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

PHOTOS: Raila in Kilifi for Azimio La Umoja rally

POLITICS
By Standard Team | February 19th 2022

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Bamba and Ganze residents during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Saturday took his Azimio La Umoja campaigns to Kilifi County as he seeks to woo the coastal residents ahead of the August 9 polls.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders dance during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Raila who jetted into the country from Dubai yesterday will start his tour of the Coast today in what is seen as an effort to consolidate his support base in the region with approximately 1.8 million votes.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

KEEP READING

He arrived amid heightened political activities at the Coast where aspirants trouping to ODM have ignited fierce battles over the party’s nomination.

ODM leader Raila Odinga consults Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Among the areas the former Prime Minister is expected to attend include Ganze, Bemba, Kaloleni, Mariakani, and Rabai.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders arrive for the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on Saturday February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The ODM leader is accompanied at Bamba Sokoni Grounds by a host of governors, senators and MPs who include Hassan Joho, Ledama Ole Kina, Kanini Kega, Abdulswamad Nassir, Getrude Mbeyu, Junet Mohammed, Stanley Muthama, Stewart Madzayo, Teddy Mwambire among others.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP JUnet Mohammed during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Raila is expected to continue with his coastal tour on Sunday as he visits Mombasa county.

ODM leader Raila Odinga consults Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Additional reporting by Bernard Sanga and Willis Oketch.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Jubilee, ODM talks on fielding ‘joint’ candidates
The two parties are also in talks on how they will field candidates and minimise competition between themselves while locking out rivals in Nakuru.
West Ham boss Moyes urges Zouma to focus on football
Defender Kurt Zouma should focus on soccer as he deals with the ramifications of a video where he was seen abusing his pet cats, West Ham manager Davi

MOST READ

Friends donate Sh400 fare for stranded man who returned 100k mistakenly sent on M-Pesa
Friends donate Sh400 fare for stranded man who returned 100k mistakenly sent on M-Pesa

RIFT VALLEY

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India’s PM Modi pledged to fund our investment kitty if I win presidency – Raila

By Brian Okoth | 48 minutes ago

India’s PM Modi pledged to fund our investment kitty if I win presidency – Raila
William Ruto: I am not competing with Uhuru Kenyatta

By George Njunge and Martin Ndiema | 1 hour ago

William Ruto: I am not competing with Uhuru Kenyatta
I'll only attend Sagana 3 meeting if invited by Uhuru, says Mwangi Kiunjuri

By Nderitu Gichure | 2 hours ago

I'll only attend Sagana 3 meeting if invited by Uhuru, says Mwangi Kiunjuri
Jubilee, ODM talks on fielding ‘joint’ candidates

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 2 hours ago

Jubilee, ODM talks on fielding ‘joint’ candidates

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC