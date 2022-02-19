PHOTOS: Raila in Kilifi for Azimio La Umoja rally

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Bamba and Ganze residents during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Raila who jetted into the country from Dubai yesterday will start his tour of the Coast today in what is seen as an effort to consolidate his support base in the region with approximately 1.8 million votes.

He arrived amid heightened political activities at the Coast where aspirants trouping to ODM have ignited fierce battles over the party’s nomination. ODM leader Raila Odinga consults Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho during the Azimio la Umoja rally at Bamba Sokoni Grounds in Kilifi County on February 19, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Among the areas the former Prime Minister is expected to attend include Ganze, Bemba, Kaloleni, Mariakani, and Rabai.

The ODM leader is accompanied at Bamba Sokoni Grounds by a host of governors, senators and MPs who include Hassan Joho, Ledama Ole Kina, Kanini Kega, Abdulswamad Nassir, Getrude Mbeyu, Junet Mohammed, Stanley Muthama, Stewart Madzayo, Teddy Mwambire among others.

Raila is expected to continue with his coastal tour on Sunday as he visits Mombasa county.

Additional reporting by Bernard Sanga and Willis Oketch.

