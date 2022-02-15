× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jubilee welcomes NYS graft suspect Anne Ngirita, changes mind minutes later

POLITICS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | February 15th 2022

Ann Ngirita was welcomed by Jubilee Party Nakuru County Chairman James Karimi at the party's offices. Minutes later, she was advised to present papers absolving her of graft accusations. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Things moved pretty fast for a suspect linked to the Sh9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal and who is eyeing a political seat.

 Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita was today received by Jubilee party at its Nakuru branch office and for a while, it looked like she was on a roll.

Minutes, later however the party executed a somersault and advised Ms Ngirita to seek clearance with the relevant government agencies before participating in the party nominations.

Ms Ngirita and her three relatives were arrested and charged in 2018 after they were linked to the Sh9 billion scandal at NYS.

KEEP READING

She was charged with allegedly receiving Sh59 million from NYS for no goods supplied.

 She was to supply food, stationery, firewood among other items. The case is still pending.

 

Ngirita was this morning received at the party's Nakuru branch office alongside other new members and defectors from UDA and ANC parties.

“I am offering my candidature for the Nakuru woman representative position. I will be seeking nomination through the ruling Jubilee Party and hopefully be on the ballot in August,” said Ngirita.

She was received by the party’s Regional Director Peter Cheruiyot and the branch Chairperson James Karimi.

“We welcome Ms Ngirita to the party as we continue to bring back on board other new members and those who had defected,” said Cheruiyot.

Minutes after the reception, the party issued a statement directing Ngirita to seek clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Jubilee Party is open to receive all Kenyans but it is a clean party. We are advising Ngirita to seek clearance with the EACC, KRA and the DCI before participating in our nominations. The party does not condone graft,” said Cheruiyot.

Asked about the corruption case, Ngirita said that the matter would not hinder her from pursuing her political ambitions. 

“I had moved to UDA because I felt that Jubilee Party was losing its popularity. When President Uhuru came out to give direction to the party, I felt the need for me to return,” she said.

Ngirita, a mother of two, said that she identifies herself with challenges the ordinary women in the country face and need government attention.

“I know some people will mud-sling me but I'm ready for that. I'm a mother. I know what women in this country want and I can only speak for them from inside Parliament,” said Ngirita.

The Jubilee Party in the 2017 General Elections captured 10 out of 11 parliamentary seat.

 Nine of the 10 members have since defected to UDA. Governor Lee Kinyanjui has started his UPF party.

“We are urging our members who have gone to the new and smaller parties to come back. We want to be in Azimio as one strong team to deliver victory in the coming elections,” said Karimi.

He explained that the party still has a firm grip of its support base in the county and would recapture the seats held by members who defected.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 138,139, records 20 new cases in last 24 hours
Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll still at 5,632 after no death from the virus was reported in the last 24 hours
Intrigues that drove witnesses to withdraw from ICC case against Ruto and Sang
Details of bribery, threats and intimidation emerged during the first day of hearing of the crimes against humanity case at the ICC.

MOST READ

'Men's conference cancelled', chairman Jackson Kibor unwell
'Men's conference cancelled', chairman Jackson Kibor unwell

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
NYS scandal suspect Anne Ngirita to seek Nakuru Woman Rep seat on Jubilee ticket

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 4 hours ago

NYS scandal suspect Anne Ngirita to seek Nakuru Woman Rep seat on Jubilee ticket
Will rivalries in Nyanza make or break Raila’s presidential run?

By Oscar Obonyo | 7 hours ago

Will rivalries in Nyanza make or break Raila’s presidential run?
Ngilu: Kalonzo must join Azimio coalition or fall

By Biketi Kikechi | 7 hours ago

Ngilu: Kalonzo must join Azimio coalition or fall
It's Uhuru's right to back ODM leader, say Azimio leaders

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | 17 hours ago

It's Uhuru's right to back ODM leader, say Azimio leaders

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC