× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Atwoli under fire for anti-Ruto comments

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | February 8th 2022

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaking during a previous interview. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have condemned speculation by COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on what the DP would do on losing the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking during the launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Mombasa yesterday, Atwoli asked Ruto's supporters to “cut down trees” in his home area of Sugoi, which observers are seeing as an allusion to suicide.

Of Atwoli’s sentiments, Ruto’s presidential campaign Director of Communications Hussein Mohammed said: "For Kenyans inflicted with violence and death including in the context of elections, this is not a laughing matter.”

The DP's camp argued Atwoli was creating crude humour from a health matter that had widely affected the country.

KEEP READING

Additionally, the DP's camp accused the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja Movement of stirring up emotions among Kenyans to reject the outcome of the elections.

"Since the UDA Party leader William Ruto is confident of a win in the 2022 Presidential election, the usual sore losers want to take us down this path, where winning and losing becomes a life and death affair," he added.

Atwoli said President Uhuru would not retire from politics like his predecessors.

“He is not retiring like other presidents who become old after retiring…he will remain somewhere as a spokesperson. He will not disappear,” the trade unionist said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Education chiefs plunge into politics
A number of education sector chiefs have expressed interest to contest various positions in the upcoming August 9 general elections.
Devolution CS Charles Keter resigns
Charles Keter steps down as Devolution CS to vie for Kericho governorship in August 9 General Election; he previously held the energy docket.

MOST READ

For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire
For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire

POLITICS

By Wainaina Ndung'u

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 23 minutes ago

For man who challenged election of Rigathi as Mathira MP, it was baptism by fire
State officer wrongfully earns in excess of Sh174,000 monthly

By Judah Ben-Hur | 1 hour ago

State officer wrongfully earns in excess of Sh174,000 monthly
Gloves off as Uhuru hits out at Ruto, accusing him of abdicating

By Joackim Bwana | 5 hours ago

Gloves off as Uhuru hits out at Ruto, accusing him of abdicating
Uhuru to lead 10 Azimio parties in jamboree to unveil ODM's Raila

By Moses Nyamori | 5 hours ago

Uhuru to lead 10 Azimio parties in jamboree to unveil ODM's Raila

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC