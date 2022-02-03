Atwoli: After 2022 election, you will never hear about me again

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli was interviewed at his Damat home in Kajiado County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says all veteran politicians will be irrelevant after the August 9 polls.

Speaking exclusively on KTN’s News Hour, the trade unionist told news anchor Ken Mijungu that he had written to some veteran politicians to unite in this year's elections to retire in government.

He was being interviewed at his Il-damat home in Kajiado County.

“I wrote to this people, the five of them...Raila, Gideon, Musalia all of them. I told them that they will be irrelevant after 2022. I asked them to come together, win elections and retire in government," Atwoli said.

According to him, the upcoming elections (six months to go) will be the last chance for politicians who have been in the game since the 20th century to be active in politics.

He attributed his sentiments to the surge in advanced digital technology which the youth is well versed with.

"That is why I am pleading with OKA (Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo and Martha Karua) to join Raila and remain relevant even after 2022 [elections] because if they lose, they will all become irrelevant," Atwoli added.

He went on, " Young people are coming up. People who understand social media, think digitally and are well-versed with Information Technology. People who can own companies without offices,".

The COTU boss also announced his exit from participating in politics saying he had created his legacy.

"After the 2022 General Election, you will never hear about me again. I am preparing my legacy and exit," he revealed.

While expressing his total support for ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja political outfit, Atwoli called on the youth to learn a skill or two from Raila.

"Raila is very historical and has a very intact memory. He is the only man who understands Kenya. I would like to urge the youth to get something from him before he exits,".

Atwoli maintains that he is not a politician, despite openly declaring his support for Odinga's presidential bid and criticising the Deputy President, William Ruto, who he accuses of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He has also criticised Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Werangula (FORD-Kenya) for joining Ruto's campaign team.

