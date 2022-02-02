DAP-K dismiss buyout claims as Butere MP joins camp

Butere MP Tindi Mwale when he was officially received in DAP-K party by leader Wafula Wamunyinyi. [Samson Mire, Standard]

The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) has dismissed claims that it is offering money to politicians to join the party.

Through its leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, the party said it has not at any point issued handouts to legislators, with an aim of recruiting them.

Wamunyinyi spoke at Chui House in Nairobi, where he welcomed Butere MP Tindi Mwale to the DAP-K party.

"We are a young party, hence, not able to pay members to join our team. Tindi Mwale called me and said he wanted to work with our party. He was happy with how we were running our affairs," he said.

The legislator was responding to sentiments made by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi who claimed that defectors had received bribes to join the Azimio la Umoja movement which is led by the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"I am surprised about the party hopping by some MPs after being coerced with a few coins yet the parliamentary term will come to an end soon," Mudavadi said.

But Mwale, who was the only remaining MP elected on an ANC party ticket, dismissed he had been coerced to join DAP-K.

He said he did not like the idea of the Mudavadi-led party getting into a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

"I advised Mudavadi to vie for the presidency. When he was sceptical about it, I asked him to join Baba's Azimio la Umoja movement but my advice fell on deaf ears," said Mwale.

Mwale revealed that the only hope Mudavadi has in the ‘hustler’ movement is the promise that he would become the chief minister if Ruto wins the presidency.

Wamunyinyi further said DAP-K will be fielding candidates in all the elective positions ahead of the August 9 polls except the presidency.

He said eligible candidates are free to contest for the governor, senator, MP, Woman Rep and MCA seats.

“We shall not be fielding a presidential candidate because DAP-K is supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja Movement,” said Wamunyinyi.

He said the party is however yet to get into any negotiations with Azimio la Umoja.

