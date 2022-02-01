× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Senator Sakaja, Bishop Wanjiru clash during joint UDA-ANC rally

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | February 1st 2022

Nairobi County governor aspirant Bishop Margret Wanjiru at a rally in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Nairobi Governor hopefuls Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and Johnson Sakaja were embroiled in a bust-up during a joint United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Amani National Congress (ANC) rally in Nairobi’s Westlands today.

A video circulating on social media showed Wanjiru, clad in UDA colours, angrily pointing at Sakaja, while muttering inaudible words.

The two stood at the dais, amid chants from their supporters. Wanjiru is then seen walking off, as the Nairobi Senator calls for calm.

It was not immediately clear what the issue was between the two politicians.

KEEP READING

Wanjiru and Sakaja are among leaders who declared interest in the Nairobi Governor seat during the August 9 polls.

Others are incumbent governor Anne Kananu, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Makadara MP George Aladwa, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure and Kenya Chamber of Commerce president Richard Ngatia.

Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi were in a joint rally in Nairobi.

Ruto was however missing in action in the event headlined by Mudavadi, who was accompanied by his Ford-K counterpart Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi, who recently declared a pact with the DP, said Kenyans deserve leaders who mind their welfare and not “government projects” [referring to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja].

“As Kenyans, we reject state projects. Azimio is a state project. They are meeting in tents instead of meeting wanachi,” Mudavadi said. 

Share this story

