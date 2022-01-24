Ex-TV anchor Hussein Mohamed named DP Ruto’s campaign head of communication

Deputy President William Ruto with former TV anchor Hussein Mohamed. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has appointed former Citizen TV anchor Hussein Mohamed head of communications for his presidential campaigns.

Ruto on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the former anchor had joined the Hustler Nation movement.

“Renowned TV journalist has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” DP Ruto wrote on his Twitter.

The appointment comes a day after Ruto bagged ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula ahead of the August 9 polls.

Hussein quit TV in October 2019 after a stellar career spanning close to 10 years to concentrate on "other matters".

"It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed and relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS,” he announced on Twitter.

Before his resignation, Mohamed hosted News Night, where he mostly interviewed politicians on prime time news every Tuesday.

Before that, he hosted The Big Question alongside former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua.

Hussein has interviewed President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga among other top politicians in the country.

