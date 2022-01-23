Musalia's earthquake: What is cooking at Bomas?

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna during preparations of the conference at Bomas of Kenya. [File, Standard]

Is ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi preparing Kenyans for the promised earthquake ahead of his speech?

Four hours before arriving at the Bomas of Kenya for his much-touted ground-shaking political declaration, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi posted a tweet that raised eyebrows on the web.

At 8:35 am, the party leader hinted at a possible alliance when he tweeted, “The ANC party has come to a decision that let nobody choose friends for us and if you have a problem with anybody don’t assume we have a problem with them”.

Interestingly, the 30-word tweet was shared by DP Ruto’s digital communication man Dennis Itumbi and former LSK president Nelson Havi.

Before being ousted as LSK top man, Havi had shown interest in Joining politics. He became a member of Musalia's ANC party before decamping to the Deputy President-allied United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. He has plans of running for Westlands MP on a UDA ticket.

Four hours later, that single tweet had almost 300 comments as Kenyans took wild guesses at what the tweet meant for Musalia’s political future.

Others, even went ahead to poke holes at his intent.

“So joining William Ruto aka Arap mshamba was the earthquake you were talking about,” Oremo Fred commented.

“Can you tell us what you want to, stop taking us round the bushes… tell us what you fear doing,” another online user, Jane Kyallo added.

Moreover, the tweet has attracted a lot of responses and reactions from Ruto’s UDA-allied politicians who clapped at the statement.

“Musalia Mudavadi's Central thesis in today's speech will be a robust rebuke of the politics of "deceit, conmanship and chicanery" controversial lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi responded to the same tweet three hours later.

The presence of lawyers in full regalia also suggested the possibility of some deal being signed.

Share this story