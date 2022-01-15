Raila: I’ve always known Uhuru to be a performer

From left: Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta, Raphael Tuju and Raila Odinga during a past event at State House, Nairobi. [Courtesy, PSCU]

ODM leader Raila Odinga says President Uhuru Kenyatta has performed better in his second term after he (Odinga) struck a handshake deal with the Head of State in March 2018.

Speaking on Saturday, January 15 at the Mount Kenya University in Thika, Kiambu County where he launched his nationwide presidential campaign, Odinga said Uhuru’s administration has performed well in delivering infrastructure to Kenyans.

According to the former prime minister, he has always known Uhuru to be a performer, and that the governance weaknesses witnessed in Uhuru’s first term indicated there was someone arm-twisting the Head of State.

“I worked with Uhuru [in the grand coalition government] between 2008 and 2013; he was the deputy prime minister. He did an amazing job in the Finance docket. When he was elected President, his first term encountered challenges. I want to believe he was held hostage by people who wanted his administration to fail,” said Odinga.

“After he and I entered into a unity pact, known as the handshake [on March 9, 2018], there has been a commendable projects-completion rate.”

The ODM chief urged Kenyans to embrace unity, and avoid acting on politicians’ inflammatory remarks which risk plunging the country into chaos.

Raila urged members of the Central Kenya community to back his presidential bid, saying he’ll prioritise the youth in his administration.

