Raila: I’ve always known Uhuru to be a performer

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | January 15th 2022

From left: Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta, Raphael Tuju and Raila Odinga during a past event at State House, Nairobi. [Courtesy, PSCU]

ODM leader Raila Odinga says President Uhuru Kenyatta has performed better in his second term after he (Odinga) struck a handshake deal with the Head of State in March 2018.

Speaking on Saturday, January 15 at the Mount Kenya University in Thika, Kiambu County where he launched his nationwide presidential campaign, Odinga said Uhuru’s administration has performed well in delivering infrastructure to Kenyans.

According to the former prime minister, he has always known Uhuru to be a performer, and that the governance weaknesses witnessed in Uhuru’s first term indicated there was someone arm-twisting the Head of State.

“I worked with Uhuru [in the grand coalition government] between 2008 and 2013; he was the deputy prime minister. He did an amazing job in the Finance docket. When he was elected President, his first term encountered challenges. I want to believe he was held hostage by people who wanted his administration to fail,” said Odinga.

KEEP READING

“After he and I entered into a unity pact, known as the handshake [on March 9, 2018], there has been a commendable projects-completion rate.”

The ODM chief urged Kenyans to embrace unity, and avoid acting on politicians’ inflammatory remarks which risk plunging the country into chaos.

Raila urged members of the Central Kenya community to back his presidential bid, saying he’ll prioritise the youth in his administration.

Former Thika mayor Mumbi Ngaru: The Raila Odinga I know
Mumbi Ngaru says the Central Kenya region is now better-primed to support Raila Odinga in his presidential quest.
Hope for patients at Gilgil Mental Hospital as State allocates Sh250m for upgrade
The condition of the facility, which is second after Mathari Mental Hospital, has deteriorated with little or no attention from the authorities.

VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting
VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting

Raila's big show in Thika stirs up Mt Kenya region

By Brian Otieno | 1 hour ago

Raila's big show in Thika stirs up Mt Kenya region
We won't allow ethnic clashes now or in future, Raila vows

By Josphat Thiong'o | 12 hours ago

We won't allow ethnic clashes now or in future, Raila vows
Former Thika mayor Mumbi Ngaru: The Raila Odinga I know

By Mireri Junior | 19 hours ago

Former Thika mayor Mumbi Ngaru: The Raila Odinga I know
Raila warns of coming ODM, Jubilee tsunami

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 23 hours ago

Raila warns of coming ODM, Jubilee tsunami

