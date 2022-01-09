× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Atwoli clears air on Ruto poll win

POLITICS
By Standard Reporter | January 9th 2022

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has sought to clarify his earlier statement on Deputy President William Ruto ascending to the presidency after the elections. 

Atwoli said he has never claimed that the deputy president will not be allowed to take over power even if he wins the August 9 polls.

He said that his position was that Ruto will be defeated in the presidential race.

The Cotu boss made the clarification in reference to The Sunday Standard publication suggesting that there were plans to deny Ruto victory.

“What I have said in the past and maintain is that people will turn up in large numbers to vote but William Ruto will not be the winner. He will be defeated,” said Atwoli.

“I have never said that Ruto will win and not be allowed to take power. My statement is that he will not be president because he will not win,” he maintained.

Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, said Kenya is a democracy that respects the wish of the voters.

“If he democratically wins, who am I to deny him opportunity to ascend to power?”

