Will Moses Wetang’ula survive DAP-K foray that could end his political career?

POLITICS
By Nathan Ochunge | January 5th 2022

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi address media at Malava on December 28, 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is a man under siege following spirited campaigns by the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) in the latter's Bungoma stronghold.

The new outfit headed by Ford Kenya coup plotters Wafula Wamunyinyi as party leader and Dr Eseli Simiyu as secretary-general has vowed to cut Wetang’ula to size and send him to political oblivion in the next polls. 

Wamunyinyi told The Standard in an exclusive interview yesterday that his focus was to end Ford-K dominance in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

He said the lion party has started losing ground after several members and supporters defected to his newly launched party.

KEEP READING

The Kanduyi lawmaker said Wetang’ula should stop complaining that DAP-K was fighting him in the two counties and instead warned the senator to brace for a bruising battle ahead.

“Wetang’ula should not complain about DAP-K because Kenya is a multiparty state and you cannot stop anyone from registering a new party. He is still suffering from past regime dictatorial tendencies,” argued Wamunyinyi. 

He went on: “Is he scared about competition? His lieutenants have left him. We are in Azimio la Umoja and we are not hiding anything. We are even receiving defectors from Ford-Kenya and ANC parties every day."

The DAP-K boss disclosed that they have identified a strong candidate who will square it out with Wetang’ula in the senator race. "Our candidate will definitely give him a run for his money."

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who is closely associated with DAP-K has vowed to teach Wetang'ula a lesson.

“I come from Trans Nzoia but I am saddened that my county is underdeveloped under the Ford Kenya leadership," said Wamalwa in reference to Governor Patrick Khaemba's (Ford K) administration's scorecard.

"We cannot continue living under the Ford-K bondage anymore and that is why we have formed DAP-K party that has the interests of the people at heart,” Wamalwa told the new party supporters recently.

He spoke moments after receiving eleven ward representatives from Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties who ditched Ford-K. Wamalwa later received other defectors in Malava.

The CS had earlier scoffed at Wetang’ula for always being on the wrong side of government every electioneering period, saying by him (Wetang’ula) opposing Azimio la Umoja that is spearheaded by Raila Odinga, he was digging his own political grave. 

But in a quick rejoinder, Wetang’ula dismissed DAP-K and its leadership.

The Ford-K boss said both Wamunyinyi and Eseli lack leadership qualities and went ahead to predict the new party's death.

“DAP-K is a creation of Wamalwa and the coup plotters are his surrogates,” argued Wetang’ula.

Wetang’ula has dared the CS to come out and seek a political seat if he is a man enough and stop sideshows. 

Share this story

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

