Kenya’s future safe in OKA, Mt Kenya Forum’s hands – Gideon Moi

Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during OKA's Thika tour. [David Gichuru, Standard]

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and Mount Kenya Unity Forum leaders have hinted at a possibility of an alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during a meeting with the forum's representatives, among them former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, ahead of OKA's tour of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Thika backyard, Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi called for unity of purpose.

Gideon said the forum and OKA, which brings together Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Gideon Moi (Kanu) and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi, present the safest pair of hands to take care of the nation’s interests after Uhuru leaves office in August 2022.

According to the senator, the alliance validates their trust in a leadership matrix that holds a common goal of improving the lives of Kenyans.

“Those who have eyes can see. This is the future; the future of politics of this great country. The most important thing is that Kenyans must ask themselves the question, ‘who can they trust?’ OKA and Mt Kenya Forum have joined hands in a unity of purpose, and when Kenyans do answer the question, the people they can trust are right here,” said Gideon.

A message that riveted his November call to the nation when OKA met the forum's leader, former Justice Minister Martha Karua, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, that that they are keen to unite the country.

“Dialogue is central to aligning our vision for the nation and building consensus on how best to forge a country of cohesion, equality and rapid economic development,” said the Kanu Chairman.

Taking to Twitter after the Sunday presser, Mudavadi allayed fears of a possible fallout and echoed the other principals' message that they seek to unite and exorcise the nation of divisive politics and negative ethnicity.

“United we stand. United we come. United we prosper. We are leaving no one behind. Mt Kenya Unity Forum led by Kabogo and my fellow OKA team are in Kiambu County with one message; unity of purpose,” tweeted the ANC leader.

Speaking at the memorial service of Mudavadi’s step-mother Rosabella Jerono Mudavadi on December 16, Senator Wetangu’la gave the alliance’s clearest indication, yet, that it will field a presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

Dismissing calls to join Raila Odinga’s ‘Azimio la Umoja’ movement and DP William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Wetang’ula said OKA and its partners represent the interests of the people.

“The bells are ringing all over. Some are ringing good bells, others are ringing dangerous bells but we want to ring the bells of hope in this country. We want Kenya to remain united and focused and not to be distracted after the elections. Our appeal to our supporters is not to watch the game from the periphery and criticise. We promise that OKA will give you a flag bearer,” said Wetangula.

