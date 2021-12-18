× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Matiang’i calls for political tolerance, end of divisive talk

POLITICS
By Edwin Nyarangi | December 18th 2021

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i, has called for political tolerance across the country and urged political leaders to embrace democracy and accept other people's opinions. 

Matiang'i was speaking during a burial at Masimba in Kisii County on Saturday, where he said that political leaders have the responsibility to set a good example to Kenyans.

"Our country is bigger than any one of us, we should not hate others because they have a different opinion to ours," said Matiang'i.

The Interior CS also said that the government has ensured there is sufficient security during the festive season and urged Kenyans to be on the lookout for anyone who is out to cause a breach of peace and report them to relevant authorities.

KEEP READING

He further urged locals to steer clear of divisive politics as the country heads into the campaign season.  

"Let me assure Kenyans that the government security apparatus are working around the clock to ensure that we have peaceful elections next year since we only have one country," he said. 

Raila to Ruto: No need for insults, let's meet at the ballot
Raila said the campaigns should be void of insults and expressed optimism that he will clinch the top seat in the 2020 General Election.
Mutilated body of missing ex-army man found in toilet
Nagis Abdalah Fateh, 69, a Kenyan who served in the UAE military, was reported missing by the family who recorded a statement at Mombasa Police Statio

UoN student dies after buying friends 'goodbye world' round of drinks, food
UoN student dies after buying friends ‘goodbye world’ round of drinks, food

NYANZA

By Mireri Junior

.
Raila to Ruto: No need for insults, let's meet at the ballot

By Olivia Odhiambo | 1 hour ago

Raila to Ruto: No need for insults, let’s meet at the ballot
From Uhuru aide to Ruto wingman, will Rigathi deliver votes or be running mate?

By Wainaina Ndung'u | 12 hours ago

From Uhuru aide to Ruto wingman, will Rigathi deliver votes or be running mate?
Jubilee and UDA win by-elections

By Renson Mnyamwezi and Phares Mutembei | 21 hours ago

Jubilee and UDA win by-elections
Jubilee and UDA agents arrested during Mahoo by-election

By Renson Mlegwa Mnyamwezi | 1 day ago

Jubilee and UDA agents arrested during Mahoo by-election

