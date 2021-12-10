× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Raila Odinga reflects on his torturous political journey, teary left eye

POLITICS
By Too Jared | December 10th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga stepping out with his wife Ida before the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani. [Courtesy]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has opened up about his six-year detention over  involvement in the 1982 coup attempt.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani in Nairobi where he announced that he will run for the presidency in the 2022 General Election, Raila reflected on his torturous political journey saying he was neither repentant nor regretful of his experience in his fight for a liberated Kenya.

Raila said he bears physical and psychological scars with pride; among them an injury he sustained in his left eye that causes it to tear up.

KEEP READING

Holding up a handkerchief for the thousands in attendance to see, the former Prime Minister who was released in February 1988 before being detained six months later, set free in June 1989 then jailed again in 1990 and finally released in 1991, said the hemmed fabric never leaves his hand.

“For years, I was not allowed to speak with other inmates. In fact, for six years I did not sleep in a bed. For months on end, I was either held incommunicado, in solitary confinement or handcuffed in transit to the next prison or prison camp. A relative died, including my own brother, and I never got a chance to say goodbye,” said Raila.

Raila fled to Norway upon release from Kamiti Maximum Prison in June 1991. 

The 76-years-old leader, who has defined the contours of Kenya’s politics for decades, noted that he wouldn't wish the tribulations he went through and the despairing dark days that he endured, on his worst enemy.

He celebrated fellow political detainees, among them Kenneth Matiba, George Anyona, Martin Shikuku and Jean-Marie Seroney for their sacrifice, vowed not to let the country degenerate into the path of terror again and thanked his wife, Ida Odinga, for her unwavering support during the trying period.

“In those hard times, of long and uncertain incarceration; if I was not reading the Holy Bible, I found deep solace in Ida’s love and support. She became a constant guest to police cells through constant arrests and harassment – I can’t thank her enough. Thank you, darling,” said Raila.

Addressing the convention, Ida, on her part, underscored Raila's commitment to change. She said Raila is capable, loves Kenya and is passionate about serving the nation.

"As a good friend and my husband, I know what he is capable of. The passion he has spread over to 40 years is the love for this nation and the people of Kenya," said Ida.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru attends Tanzania's 60 years independence anniversary
Mr Kenyatta is on a two-day State Visit of Kenya's southern neighbor.
Kenya, Tanzania sign eight bilateral agreements
Kenya and Tanzania sign 8 bilateral agreements on immigration, trade, and extradition of convicts; President Uhuru says move will strengthen ties

MOST READ

GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video
GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video

NATIONAL

By Mate Tongola

.
