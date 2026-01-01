Uhuru hails Africa's youth as the continent's greatest asset

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA) 2025 ceremonyin Lagos, Nigeria, where he delivered the keynote address. [OFPP]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has praised Africa’s youth as the continent’s greatest resource and urged them to lead with courage, integrity, and vision, saying that Africa’s transformation will be driven by its own people rather than external solutions.

Speaking on Wednesday evening during the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA) 2025 ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, where he delivered the keynote address at the invitation of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Kenyatta stated that Africa’s true wealth lies not underground but in the minds and hearts of its people.

“We have been told of the great wealth beneath Africa’s soil, but our greatest resource is within the minds and hearts of our young people. You are not leaders of tomorrow; you are leaders of today who are shaping tomorrow,” he said.

He commended the award recipients for their service and innovation, noting that their efforts exemplify the continent’s growing leadership potential. “Each of these young men and women chose service over self, community over comfort, and vision over fear. We honor not just what they have done, but who they have become.”

Kenyatta noted that leadership is not about titles but transformation, urging the youth to use their talents with transparency and impact. He stated that Africa does not lack ideas or energy but needs leadership anchored in values, guided by vision, and accountable to the people.

The former Head of State commended Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nurturing young Africans through the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, describing it as “a platform that not only celebrates success but also instills purpose.” He lauded the Foundation’s dedication to investing in Africa’s most valuable resource: its people.

Kenyatta also expressed heartfelt appreciation to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he fondly referred to as “Baba,” for his enduring statesmanship and commitment to mentoring Africa’s next generation of leaders, a role that continues to shape the continent’s future.

He also delivered his New Year goodwill message, extending wishes of peace, wisdom, and prosperity to the people of Africa and the world. He called for renewed faith in Africa’s ability to define its own destiny through unity, integrity, and service-driven leadership.

“May Africa rise; built by Africans, strengthened by our unity, and guided by leaders committed to service.”

The Future Africa Leaders Awards, founded by Chris Oyakhilome, annually identifies, celebrates, and supports young Africans who have demonstrated exceptional leadership by positively impacting their generation through education, youth empowerment, and mentorship.

Also present was Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who participated in the event as a guest of honor.