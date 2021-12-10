× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila Odinga to run for presidency in 2022 General Election

POLITICS
By Brian Okoth | December 10th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing the gathering at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi on December 10, 2021. [Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has announced that he will run for presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Odinga, 76, made the announcement at Kasarani Stadium on Friday, December 10, after several months of speculation about his candidature in the upcoming polls.

“I ask for nothing, and I will never ask for anything, except the opportunity to serve,” he said during his speech in Kasarani Stadium.

The former prime minister said he will prioritise, among others, unity agenda, teachers' welfare, national healthcare, employment and economic recovery.

KEEP READING

“Peace-making is not a self-enriching enterprise, it is a blessing from God," he said.

This marks the fifth time the ODM chief is taking a stab at the presidency after four previous failed bids in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Odinga’s wife Ida, during her speech at Kasarani Stadium, said she had “surrendered” her husband to Kenyans.

The 76-year-old Odinga will face off against Deputy President William Ruto, who has promised to place small and middle income earners at the centre of his government operations, should he win the State House race.

This will be the first time Ruto, a former Eldoret North MP, will be throwing his hat into the ring.

The deputy president, 54, has exuded confidence that he will trounce Odinga in the presidential contest “by 10am in the morning”.

Ruto, in past campaign trails, said at least seven people – Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo – had plotted to gang up against him in 2022, but he was confident that “the people’s blessings are with me”.

Ruto is hoping to ride on his bottom-up economic model to endear himself to the electorate.

Raila Odinga, in previous elections (1997, 2007 and 2017), lost to incumbents. In 2013, he lost to Uhuru Kenyatta, who is believed to have been the outgoing government’s preferred presidential candidate.

Previously described as an “aggressive, confrontational, adversarial and rabble-rousing” politician, Odinga has morphed into a more collaborative leader, attracting the favour of wealthy Mt. Kenya businessmen, who feared his former combative demeanour would pose a challenge to the existence of their businesses and investments.

“The mountain has to be bumpy for you to scale it. On this, I am happy to note that I have reached very close to the peak. The people [of Mt. Kenya] have promised that we shall walk together to the promised land if I prove that I understand, and shall address their concerns,” Odinga said on Friday.

Odinga also enjoys support from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said in a public rally that age occasions wisdom.

“I must pay homage to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the foresight and sense of patriotism in initiating the dialogue that led to the [March 9, 2018] handshake. It takes a seasoned statesman to shake the hand of his rival, I thank him,” Odinga said in his speech at the Azimio la Umoja Convention.

Odinga will be 77 years old next year, when he’ll be taking a fifth stab at the presidency.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Man kills his two children, hangs self
According to police, an argument between the deceased and his wife arose when he arrived home at around 4 am while drunk.
Burial of mother, four children stopped
Today, everything was set for the burial of the five when it emerged an uncle had obtained a court order stopping the ceremony.

MOST READ

GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video
GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video

NATIONAL

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila's grand entry to Kasarani for Azimio la Umoja convention

By Moses Nyamori | 1 hour ago

Raila's grand entry to Kasarani for Azimio la Umoja convention
Gideon Moi: OKA, ODM likely to team up ahead of 2022 polls

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

Gideon Moi: OKA, ODM likely to team up ahead of 2022 polls
Kisii Deputy Governor back to ODM after four-year dalliance with Ruto?

By Eric Abuga | 2 hours ago

Kisii Deputy Governor back to ODM after four-year dalliance with Ruto?
MP claims she was blocked from entering Kasarani

By Mireri Junior | 3 hours ago

MP claims she was blocked from entering Kasarani

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC