Live Blog: Azimio la Umoja Convention

POLITICS
By Standard Team | December 10th 2021

Sections of the crowd already sat at the Kasarani Stadium for the Azimio La Umoja event. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

8:00 AM: Excitement as supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga stream into the Kasarani Stadium for the Azimio la Umoja Convention.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to declare his 2022 State House bid before a 60,000-capacity crowd at Kasarani National Stadium.

Raila is also expected to outline what he will offer to Kenyans should he run for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

A section of the crowd follows the Azimio la Umoja event at Kasarani Stadium. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

9:00 AM: Politicians and other leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga start arriving at Kasarani Stadium.

10;00 AM: Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti arrive at Kasarani.

11: 30 AM: Mount Kenya region leaders led by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, Kanini Kega (Kieni) arrive at the stadium.

 Raila has already left his Karen home to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani Stadium.

The ODM leader who is accompanied by family members and his friends left Karen at around 10: 35 am and is expected at the stadium at around 11: 30 am.

Raila supporters and politicians allied to the Azimio la Umoja are already streaming into the stadium ahead of the big announcement.

Raila is expected to declare his presidential candidature for the 2022 General Election.

The ODM leader’s State House bid received a boost after the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) to succeed President Kenyatta.

According to the Foundation leaders, described Raila was the best bet in ensuring the region’s interests are protected post-Uhuru’s reign.

The region said their businesses and influence in government were only guaranteed under a Raila presidency.

Raila is widely expected to declare his candidature for the top seat in the event to be attended by about 60,000 supporters.

Raila Odinga is expected at Kasarani Stadium at 11:30am.

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila again, a fifth time: A look into his 4 previous attempts at presidency
The four times that Raila Odinga has run for presidency are 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017 polls.
Kenya to provide security services in 2022 FIFA World Cup – CS Fred Matiang’i
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Doha, Qatar between November 21 and December 18.

GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video
