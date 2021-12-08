× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
‘Baba tosha’: Mount Kenya business leaders say

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | December 8th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga arrives at the Mt Kenya Leaders Forum meeting at a Nairobi hotel on December 8, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mount Kenya Foundation leaders have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Guests who attended the convention at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday said Odinga’s quest for uniting the country had endeared him to them.

Odinga, who attended the function, is expected to officially declare his interest in the 2022 presidency on Friday.

He thanked the Mt Kenya Foundation leaders, promising to uphold unity and address some of the main challenges affecting the region, including the need to provide a conducive business environment.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said “contrary to what some people believe, Mt Kenya voters care more about not having looters in charge”.

He said there was a need for residents to vote for leaders who will push for development and avoid untested experiments.

Munya appeared to criticise economic models that have been fronted by politicians opposed to Raila.

He further poked holes in "deceptive experiments that are attractive but inherently divisive".

The Agriculture CS went on: “Do not pit the young against the old.”

“Our people care more about the economy than politics. We see politics as an opportunity to address economic issues,” he said.

The minister added that Kenya needs a leader who will continue the peace agenda started by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

He added that the region supports Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja's philosophy on respect for devolution, completing development projects, and eliminating drug and alcohol abuse, which is rampant in the region.

The CS said Raila has demonstrated a willingness to address Mt Kenya's interests, and secure public resources from plunder.

“We have no confidence in sweet-talking people who want to take advantage of people's problems and use them as fodder for electioneering without offering concrete solutions,” Munya said.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said Raila was a safe bet for the Central Kenya communities.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya told Raila he has "won the mountain", telling him that time was ripe to declare his candidature.

