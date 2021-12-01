× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Speaker Ken Lusaka announces Isaac Mwaura’s comeback to the Senate

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | December 1st 2021

Senator Isaac Mwaura at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is back to the Senate after Speaker Kenneth Lusaka announced his reinstatement today.

In a statement seen by The Standard, the Senator thanked the courts for exercising democracy after the ruling party had expelled him in an “unprocedural manner.”

“I decided to move to court because of the fact that my rights as provided for in our Constitution had been infringed. What followed was a long legal battle that has lasted for seven months. The resultant gazette notices and the purported replacement have since been quashed and can therefore not confer any rights. They have been declared null and void.  This to me is the true test of our parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Mwaura’s seat had, on May 10 this year, been declared vacant by the Speaker after Jubilee, the political party that sponsored him to Senate, expelled him over alleged indiscipline.

KEEP READING

 Uhuru will leave behind rich legacy of being a great pan-Africanist

 Mary Tuju lauded as caring matriarch who loved peace

 Court quashes Mwaura expulsion from Jubilee Party, faults process

 Jubilee Ruto ouster plans unclear as NDC postponed

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal had found Mwaura in contravention of the Jubilee Party Constitution, paving way for his removal.

Jubilee, through its Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, had written the expulsion notice on February 8, 2021.

Mwaura, however, challenged his dismissal in court, saying that the tribunal erred in ratifying Jubilee’s decision.

Justice Joseph Sergon, consequently, agreed with Mwaura – that the lawmaker’s ejection was not procedural.

In a ruling delivered on November 26, the judge said Jubilee Party’s National Disciplinary Committee processes that led to Mwaura’s expulsion were unlawful and a violation of his rights.

“It is clear in my mind that the party’s disciplinary proceedings, which led to his expulsion were not conducted in accordance with the law. It is the reason why the Gazette Notice issued by the Registrar of Political Parties to confirm the expulsion cannot stand,” stated Justice Sergon.

Following the ruling, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, in a communication dated December 1, announced the reinstatement of Senator Mwaura to his position.

“The High Court quashed the Gazette Notice No. 4597 by the Speaker of the Senate, which declared a vacancy of a member through party list, thereby removing Senator Isaac Mwaura as a Senator. Further, the High Court having quashed Gazette Notice No. 4598 dated May 11, 2021, by the chairperson of the IEBC, which appointed Sammy Leshore to replace Senator Mwaura as the Senator representing persons with disabilities, I therefore direct that Senator Isaac Mwaura remains a Senator in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya,” said Lusaka.

Mwaura had been expelled from Jubilee Party for supporting the ideology of another party, the United Democratic Alliance, which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto, and replaced by former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore.

He was expelled in February alongside five other nominated senators; Mary Seneta, Naomi Waqo, Millicent Omanga, Victor Prengei (deceased), and Iman Dekow.

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate after Jubilee won a second term in the 2017 General Election.

