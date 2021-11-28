Kirinyaga cleric stops DP Ruto entourage from addressing the church

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, DP William Ruto and woman rep Wangui Ngirici at the ACK church on Sunday.

ACK Kirinyaga Diocese Bishop Joseph Kibucwa stopped all visiting leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto, from addressing the congregants.

He directed them to address locals outside the church.

Both Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici transported their supporters to the church and outside.

Earlier, there had been confrontations between supporters of Ngirici and those of Waiguru.

Their supporters engaged the police in running battles as they clashed outside the church.

Ruto later assured leaders and aspirants seeking elective positions of free fair and transparent party nominations.

The DP also urged leaders to shun violence and confrontations.

Ruto was responding to the confrontations between Waiguru and Ngirici factions who clashed outside the church.

The DP called on leaders to conduct peaceful and orderly campaigns devoid of violence.

"Leaders affiliated to our party should provide solutions for joblessness instead of using them to cause mayhem," Ruto said.

He said it is Kenyans who will have the final say at the ballot and that party nominations will not be interfered with.

But even after his calls for peace, the factions continued shouting down at each other.

At Kianyaga, each faction had placards and posters for their leader.

