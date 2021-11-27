× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Be wise when choosing president in 2022, MP tells Mt Kenya voters

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | November 27th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kieni MP Kanini Kega during the Nyeri County function. [Courtesy]

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has warned Central Kenya voters against electing a corrupt politician as president in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Ruringu in Nyeri County during a political event attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kega without dropping a name, told voters from the region to choose wisely when electing a president in the next poll.

"The reason we hold elections every five years is to give Kenyans an opportunity to elect fresh leaders and the 2022 election is not different," he said.

Kega said Raila had what it takes to steer the country to greater economic heights and urged the Mt Kenya region to back his State House bid.

KEEP READING

 Government’s role in delivery of credible polls

 Independent candidates not sore losers in party primaries

 It's defections galore as leaders bet on parties for 2022 contest

 It’s tribe, stupid! The lessons Africa is taking to US politics

"Raila is the right choice for us, he is a leader and not a dealer, our people will be safe under his leadership," he said

He said, unlike Deputy President William Ruto, the ODM leader opted to consult Mt Kenya leaders before visiting the region.

The legislator hailed Raila for empowering politicians from Central Kenya even during the time when the region did not back his presidential bid.

He said, unlike Ruto who has given leaders from the region condition to fold their political parties, Raila is ready to partner with all the parties from the region and form an inclusive government.

Kega said they will campaign for Raila in the region and that by next year, his popularity will have improved tremendously.

He cited Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and Youth and Gender Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh who were at one time nominated by the ODM to Parliament as leaders from Central Kenya Raila held their hands.

Kega also disclosed that it is the ODM leader that helped Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata to get the Senate Majority whip seat.

“I was in a meeting when Kang’ata came and pleaded with Raila to help him get the seat and he won it before running back to United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” he said.

The lawmaker said Raila will soon be the most popular presidential candidate in Mt Kenya, while Ruto’s ratings will diminish because of his arrogance and political intolerance.

"He has already started insulting leaders he feels are not backing him and at the same time forcing them to fold their parties and join his, it will not end well," he said.

Raila is finishing his two-day tour of Nyeri with a call for peace and forgiveness during a series of meetings with several groups.

He is accompanied by a host of governors, senators, MPs, some government officials, and MCAs.

