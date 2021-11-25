× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Raila hints at working with Kalonzo ahead of next year's election

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | November 25th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka. 

ODM leader Raila Odinga has weighed in on the possibility of working with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2022 general election.

Speaking at the Wiper National Delegates Conference at Kasarani, Raila said, "Our roads may meet again".

The ODM leader was among other leaders who witnessed Kalonzo's nomination to run for the presidency on the Wiper ticket.

In Kalonzo's five-point agenda, he said his aim is to unify the country.

 Why team wants Sh19b more to fund 2022 polls

 Raila to tour Nyeri for two days from tomorrow

 Raila says Azimio la Umoja is not early campaigns

 Infrastructure: Raila urges nations to fast-track projects

If elected President, the Wiper leader said he would push for free secondary education, which he described as a society "equaliser".

Kalonzo said under his leadership, parents will not struggle to pay secondary school fees.

Further, the Wiper leader said he would address the huge public debt and fight corruption.

All stolen money will be returned to the public, Kalonzo added. 

Raila lauded Wiper, saying it is such strong parties that make it possible for multipartyism to thrive in the country.

One Kenya Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula were in attendance.

Gideon said Kalonzo's ideals on unifying the country are in line with OKA's principles. The sentiments were echoed by Mudavadi, who added that the Wiper leader's plan to boost the economy is timely.

[This story is being updated]

