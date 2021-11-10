Kondele update: DP Ruto reacts to police statement that he had been warned

Deputy President William Ruto in Kondele, Kisumu, on November 10, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto reportedly received intelligence to avoid parts of Kisumu over tension.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said the tension was due to a dispute over the distribution of campaign funds.

Hours after the police statement, the DP's Communication Secretary, David Mugonyi, accused the police of abandoning its responsibility.

"The statement by the National Police Service, which carelessly profiles people in regrettable terms, underscores the fact that they had intelligence on the criminal conspiracy to perpetuate lawlessness in broad daylight, and ample opportunity to stop it and facilitate a peaceful event, but consciously opted to engage in political mischief instead.

At no point was there deployment of campaign finances as alleged by the police. The police should not play around with people's lives or property. Just do your job," says his statement.

A crowd has disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s Wednesday tour of Kondele Ward in Kisumu Central Sub-County. Ruto was in Kisumu to sell his presidential agenda.

As he passed through Kondele, some youth pelted his convoy with stones. Police officers in at least four Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles were deployed to the scene to restore normalcy.

According to Mugonyi, "the people of Nyanza, Kisumu and in particular Kondele and the Deputy President are not strangers. They have come a long way and have interacted peacefully and productively with love and mutual respect for many years."

When Ruto was addressing the crowd from his vehicle’s sunroof, a section of rowdy youth then started heckling him. The DP was forced to cut short his speech which had lasted barely five minutes.

Shioso said Ruto's team was warned and asked to skip Kondele during the Nyanza tour.

"During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behaviour," he added.

Police responded promptly to contain the situation and provide security to Ruto, his entourage, the public, and property, in the process, tear gas was discharged.

DP Ruto left the scene and no injuries were reported, but some vehicles were destroyed.

The DP spokesman hover says "the reckless deployment of criminal elements to tarnish their well-earned reputation of patriotism and robust democratic commitment is unfortunate and has no place in the Kenya we want. Hustlers are peaceful people who believe in the solidarity of all Kenyans."

Ruto had earlier made successful addresses on Obote Road and Jua Kali in Kisumu Central.

In his speech, the DP urged the residents to vote for him in the 2022 presidential election, saying he was the best bet to economically elevate the low and middle-income earners in the country.

