Jubilee plots to lock out Ruto allies from NDC

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju lead party officials in briefing journalists at the Party head office after deliberation on the soon coming National Delegates Conference on a date yet to be announced. November 1, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Showdown looms as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies plan to lock out Tanga tanga wing from the planned Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Organisers of the event plan to use the Covid-19 restrictions to sieve out the rebels from the NDC that is expected to officially kick out Deputy President William Ruto from the party.

The officials have insisted that they will carefully go through the delegates list in every constituency to avoid infiltration by some members who have since shifted their loyalty to other parties, notably the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Jubilee seeks to revoke Ruto’s membership and consequently throw him out as the deputy party leader.

The Standard has further learnt that there are plans to invite ODM leader Raila Odinga to the event. The President is said to be planning to use the NDC to seek ratification to enter into a coalition with ODM ahead of his succession contest.

Yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced that the meeting of the top organ of the party will take place on November 30 at Kasarani, Nairobi.

“Take notice that Pursuant to Article 7.1.1 and 7.1:2 or the Jubilee Party Constitution, a meeting of the National Delegates Convention, shall be convened at 10am on the November 30 at Kasarani,” reads part of the notice.

Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan said they would not compromise on party discipline and will do everything in line with the constitution to restore order.

His remarks suggest the resolve by the party to kick out Ruto and his allies over their association with UDA.

The DP has publicly declared that he plans to vie for the presidency on a UDA ticket.

“Civility is not cowardice, but our patience has now run out. The saboteurs that have been sitting on the fence, giving us unwarranted lectures must now know their time is up, irrespective of their stature or political positions,” said Keynan.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu revealed that not all party delegates will be allowed to attend the meeting due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“To adhere to Covid-19 protocols, the party management will settle on the number of delegates to invite. Only those invited will attend,” said Mr Wambugu.

Sources said the President’s allies plan to prepare a list of loyalists to attend the meeting to avoid political showdown.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali vowed to attend the meeting and tell off Uhuru and his allies for killing the party that swept him to power.

Mr Washiali said he was yet to receive an invite.

Former Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany said he will not attend the meeting since it was illegally convened. He claimed that the party has no grassroots delegates since it has never conducted elections to pick officials.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale scoffed at schemes targeting leaders allied to Ruto, terming them tired “threats and blackmail.”

Mr Duale said they were not interested in what is happening in Jubilee since they have moved to UDA and are focused on building it into a national party.

“We don’t want to be part of Jubilee Party that has been cannibalised and is now being sold to ODM as scrap metal,” he said.

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege said the meeting will provide a platform for the party leader to give the wayward ahead of next year’s elections.

