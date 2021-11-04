× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ford Kenya wrangles: Wamunyinyi dismisses Wetang’ula faction NDC

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | November 4th 2021

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongeren counterpart Eseli Simiyu addresses the media over the ongoing Ford Kenya wrangles on November 4, 2021. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Ford Kenya wrangles deepened today after the Wafula Wamunyinyi-led group hit out at the Moses Wetang’ula-led faction for holding a National Delegates Conference (NDC) despite a court order.

Addressing the media at a City hotel, the Kanduyi legislator and his Tongeren counterpart Eseli Simiyu claimed the ongoing NDC conference at Bomas of Kenya was "an illegality".

“We are wondering why the Wetang’ula faction is holding the national delegates conference despite the court order,” Wamunyinyi said.

The two factions were yesterday served with orders suspending the meeting pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Crispinus Barasa under a certificate of urgency.

“We received a halting order from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal as a party that respects the rule of law we consulted and decided to obey the court order,” said Wamunyinyi.

“That pending inter parties hearing and determination of the Notice of Motion application dated November 2, 2021, interim orders for injunction be and are hereby issued restraining the second respondent from proceeding with the NDC.”

Eseli said despite their arrangements being at an advanced stage, they cancelled the meeting after they were served electronically on Wednesday.

He, however, said they will abide by the injunction and pick another date after the hearing slated for November 15.

"Though aggrieved by the decision, we will abide by the orders as we have previously done," he said.

The Wetang’ula led faction meeting is underway at the Bomas of Kenya despite the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) order.

While addressing the delegates Wetang’ula said the party will remain strong despite attempts by the Wamunyinyi-led faction to weaken it.

Earlier, Wetang'ula dismissed the meeting by the Wamunyinyi faction, saying the Kanduyi MP and his Tongeren counterpart had been barred by the courts from transacting any business for the party.

Prosecution disowns probation report favouring GDC employee charged with murder
The report by Samuel Ndung’u stated that the family of Njeri Kamande, the deceased, did not have an issue with the court granting bail to Paul Otieno.
Jubilee calls out Ruto over “dying party” statement
Jubilee announces re-structuring plans ahead of 2022 polls; to hold the National Delegates Convention later this month, parliamentary caucus says.

